While some plump for more-refined and elegant Christmas decorations each year, many others have a “go big or go home” mindset – if you fall into the latter category, you can’t get much better than a life-size inflatable Santa.

Whether it’s a reindeer and sleigh scene, a snowman or Father Christmas (or all three, à la the feuding fathers in Deck the Halls), festive inflatables are an increasingly popular outdoor decor choice.

However, owing to their sheer size, they don’t come cheap – but luckily for those seeking excess for 2022, Homebase has reduced its 6ft Father Christmas to just £25.

Available for one week only, the deal makes Homebase’s Santa one of the cheapest on the inflatables market. Designed for any kind of outdoor space big enough for the life-size figure, it’s complete with an LED light bulb to create a dazzling North Pole scene in your garden.

If you’re looking for a centrepiece for your seasonal display, here’s how to snap up the 50 per cent saving on Homebase’s 6ft inflatable Santa in time for Christmas.

Homebase 6ft Santa with sack Christmas inflatable: Was £50, now £25, Homebase.co.uk

Standing 6ft tall, Homebase’s inflatable Santa is depicted in a waving gesture with a sack over one shoulder. The static LED bulb will ensure he lights up your outdoor Christmas display, while the 5m cable means you have flexibility when deciding where to place him.

Complete with three ropes and six ground pegs, to keep him in place, Homebase’s model self-inflates for further ease of use. The retailer recommends taking it down during heavy rain, snow or wind, however.

The deal will run until 1 November – and with most 6ft and over inflatable Santas costing well upwards of £50, we predict a sell out.

