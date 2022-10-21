Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is just around the corner, and we’ve started thinking about how we’ll be decorating for the festive season this year.

Aside from indulging on a beauty, jewellery or chocolate advent calendar to kick off the Christmas countdown, we’re getting organised, ready to put up the tree, dust off the baubles and add some sparkle to our homes.

Which is why we couldn’t wait to start shopping Ikea’s latest Christmas collection. Full of fun, affordable pieces, from faux trees to lighting and from tableware to wrapping paper, it’s a one-stop shop for sprucing up your home while staying under budget – especially as household bills are soaring.

Read more:

Inspired by Scandinavian folklore, the range of home decor and soft furnishings, titled ‘vinterfint’, includes traditional and rustic textures with mixed metals, lots of red throughout and plenty of foliage.

Starting from just £1, it has everything you need to get you ready for Christmas this year, no matter the size of your home. Read on to find out what we’ll be shopping from Ikea’s vinterfint collection.

Artificial Christmas tree 210cm: £99, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

Standing at over 6ft tall, this faux tree is ideal if you want to spend less in the long term, as you’ll be able to enjoy this Christmas centrepiece for many years to come. Full bodied and needle-free, it means less hoovering and it packs down compactly into a box to save on space when it’s not in use during the rest of the year. Not only that, it’s designed for indoor and outdoor use.

Buy now

Decoration baubles, set of 32: £9, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

We couldn’t share a Christmas round-up without featuring baubles. This traditional red-and-gold mixed textures set has 32 hanging decorations, made from part recyled plastic with ready-made hooks. Ikea says these baubles will be durable too, stating they “can withstand rowdy play and waving tails without breaking.”

Buy now

Unscented candles, pack of eight: £2.75, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

If you’re having guests, or simply have a large family visiting this year, this set of candles is ideal for adding warmth, colour and an opportunity to show off your tablescaping prowess. They’re unscented too, so you wont’ have to worry about pleasing everyone’s fragrance tastes. Made from stearin, a waxy fatty acid, Ikea promises they won’t bend, while emitting a clear and steady frame, so less clean up for you once the guests have gone home.

Buy now

LED lighting chain: £6, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

This golden-leaf garland features 40 lights, designed to wrap around your tree and add a festive shimmer. It’s battery operated and is made with a built-in timer that automatically shuts off after six hours, to save energy. You can also set it to turn on at the same time every day.

Buy now

(Ikea)

While there are plenty of foliage-based wreaths to shop, we love the unique, playfullness of this bauble style. Featuring a classic festive colour palette of red, green and gold, it’s also easy to keep clean, with no moulting pine needles to contend with – simply wipe down with a dry cloth.

Buy now

(Ikea)

Cosy up on Christmas morning with this red tartan throw. It’s soft, comfortable and can be ejoyed year-round, so you’ll really get your money’s worth. It would also make a sweet gift for a loved on, or just add a fuss-free update to your living space.

Buy now

Strala LED table decoration: £7, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

This battery-powered table decoration is filled with tiny stars, waiting to be lit up. It’s the ideal fuss-free decoration that needs no assembly or setup and can be used around the house to add ambience.

Buy now

Artificial potted plant with pot: £1.50, Ikea.com

(Ikea)

If you’re space is too small for a full-size Christmas tree, this affordable potted plant looks like the real deal in dinky form. Whether you buy one, or add a few to your basket, it’s perfect for adding a festive feel to windowsills, fireplaces and bedside tables.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest savings on bedding and other homeware offers, try the below links:

Looking for more festive inspiration? Take a look at our guide to The White Company’s Christmas collection