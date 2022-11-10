Christmas adverts have been dropping thick and fast, signalling the countdown is well and truly on. Among the retailers releasing their festive shorts, John Lewis & Partners has finally launched its eagerly anticipated advert.

The 90-second video titled ‘The Beginning’ aims to raise awareness of children in care, and follows a big-hearted man as he gets ready for his new foster daughter, Ellie to arrive at his home.

He attempts to learn to skateboard so as to bond with her over her hobby. As always with the John Lewis & Partners Christmas adverts, it sells a selection of merchandise to coincide with its release.

Whether it’s the teddy bear hidden under the tree, baubles, or indeed the skateboard that Ellie and the man bond over, all of the advert-inspired collection can be purchased online.

Better still, from each purchase from the ad-inspired collection, 25 per cent is donated to the Building Happier Futures fund, which is part of the retailer’s long-term commitment to helping young people with experience of the care system. Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s collection of merch.

SkateHut rampage skateboard: £34.99, Johnlewis.com

Of course, John Lewis & Partners is selling a skateboard – the very thing that bonds the big-hearted man with Ellie in the new advert. The retailer says it’s perfect for beginners, so why not take up a new hobby this Christmas?

John Lewis jolly general store Christmas 2022 Lewis bear: £30, Johnlewis.com

Did you spot the Lewis bear hidden under the tree in the advert? If not, take a closer look. The soft and cuddly bear is dressed in a cosy scarf and hat and features 2022 on its paws. A lovely addition to your festive decor this season.

John Lewis community garden Lewis bear face bauble: £5, Johnlewis.com

You can never have too many baubles on your Christmas tree, so why not add this Lewis bear face bauble to your collection? The design also comes in a chic cream colourway (£5, Johnlewis.com).

John Lewis Building Happier Futures tote bag: £5, Johnlewis.com

Reusable tote bags are a must-have, and this one promises to sit comfortably on your shoulder. The bright colour-block print celebrates the Christmas partnership John Lewis & Partners is running with two charities working with children and young people across the UK, making it even more of a valuable purchase. For something more festive, opt for the Lewis bear design (£5, Johnlewis.com).

