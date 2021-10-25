If you think about it, Christmas trees are a pretty strange tradition. Every December, flourishing firs are chopped down en masse and transported to local farm shops where eager families grapple for the very best one so they can cram it into a cosy corner of their living room and adorn it with all manner of shiny things. It’s bizarre, sure, but nonetheless, it’s a tradition we can’t get enough of.

A tree – be it a real fir or faux – is the centrepiece of any home come Christmas time, so it’s important to make sure it’s looking its finest. But, what should you be looking for to achieve a Rockefeller Center-worthy spruce?

When it comes to tree decorating, there are a number of avenues you can explore, from a traditional colour palette of red and green to chic golden ornaments or, for the maximalists among us, dazzling glitter baubles in a rainbow of hues.

There are no hard and fast rules but, whichever theme you opt for, it’s important to make sure your tree not only reflects your personal taste but also evokes an appropriate level of Christmas cheer. So, if your decorations are looking a little lacklustre after spending the past year buried in a box deep in your attic, consider this your sign to give your tree the stylish makeover it deserves.

How we tested

To make sure you don’t get your tinsel in a tangle this Christmas, we’ve put a range of decorations to the test. From garlands to tree toppers and everything in between, each product was assessed on not only its good looks but also its quality, price and ability to remain steady on the tree without weighing the branches down. And yes, much to our husband’s dismay, this did mean whipping out a mini tree weeks before the big day.

Very set of 12 jewel glass Christmas tree decorations Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 If opulent decorations are your style, this set of 12 jewel ornaments is a great way to enhance your Christmas pine without breaking the bank. Including two of each design, the decorations capture all the tones of the festive season, from shimmering gold to burgundy red and snowy white. Plus, they have a wonderfully shiny surface that subtly reflects the glow of your tree’s lights, so they really make a statement. They’re made from glass and, although they don’t feel perilously fragile, they would be prone to breaking should they fall from a great height. Luckily though, the ribbon ties, which are made from an opaque metallic fabric, help to keep them in firmly place. They’re colourful, affordable and guaranteed to make even the smallest tree look glorious. Buy now £ 17.99 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ian Snow plastic free stegosaurus decoration Best: Plastic-free decoration Rating: 9/10 A happy green dinosaur for your tree? Why not? This decoration would make a brilliant gift for any dino lover or as a quirky addition to your Insta-ready Christmas decor. While it’s certainly unusual, it’s super high quality, with a soft green fabric background that’s adorned with tiny orange beads that make up the stegosaurus’s spikes. It’s also a great choice for anyone trying to approach the festive season with sustainability in mind – the beads are made from glass and all the fabric and thread is free from plastic. In fact, the only plastic you will find is in the filling, where the brand has used recycled plastic. Buy now £ 12 , Iansnow.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} M&S silver beaded alphabet hanging decoration Best: For a personal touch Rating: 8/10 Ideal for Christmas lovers looking to add a personal touch to their tree, this decoration is made from metal, meaning it will last you for many years. Finished with delicate silver beads and a champagne-coloured velvet cord, you can pick one up in every letter of the alphabet, so you can spell out your entire name or pick an initial for every member of the household. We also think it would make a great gift for a hard-to-please Secret Santa. Buy now £ 5 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sophie Allport 12 days of Christmas felt decorations Best: Felt decorations Rating: 8/10 Representing the classic festive song, this set of 12 decorations adds a touch of whimsy to your tree and is sure to bring some joy to your home. Made from coloured felt, which feels luxuriously soft, the set includes each of the gifts mentioned in the famous carol, such as five gold rings, a milk maid, a lady leaping, a drummer and even a swan wearing a golden crown. While they are delicate, you don’t need to be worried about them becoming damaged, as they arrive in a protective linen bag and can be easily wiped clean with a damp cloth should any grubby fingers snatch them off your tree. If your festive fir is already full, these can also be hung around your home, displayed on your dining table or tied around bottles of wine to make unique gifts. Buy now £ 77 , Sophieallport.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company long glass drop Christmas decorations Best: Glass decoration Rating: 9/10 If opulent decorations are more your style, or you’re looking for something that will add a touch of glamour to your tree, consider these glass drop ornaments for your shopping basket, pronto. Sold in a set of four, you’d need to invest in multiple packs to fill out your fir but, because they reflect light so beautifully, you can make the most of a single pack by weaving them among glittering baubles. While they’re made from glass and should be treated with care, they don’t feel overly delicate and manage to perch steadily on any tree thanks to the strong velvet hanging loops. Buy now £ 15 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cox and Cox four paper honeycomb drops Best: For minimalists Rating: 9/10 Inspired by Japandi design – a mix of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality – these honeycomb decorations are great for any festive fan looking to embrace an understated aesthetic. Made from recycled paper, they come folded (a plus when it comes to packing them away again) and in four different designs, each featuring a twine white string for hanging. Despite being made from paper, the decorations feel robust and we managed to easily fold them out without any tears. We also loved that they snap into place using a magnet, not glue, meaning they can be reused for many years to come. Buy now £ 15.50 , Coxandcox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tony’s Chocolonely dark chocolate candy cane Best: Chocolate tree decoration Rating: 8/10 Calling all chocaholics: there’s now a way to make your tree extra sweet without having to ruin your decor with gaudy, foil-wrapped treats. A festive bar with a difference, this one features a hidden Christmas tree inside that you need to break out by chomping on the surrounding chocolate. With a small hole at the top of the chocolate tree you can then thread through some ribbon of your choice and make your very own extra-special decoration – if you can wait that long to eat it, that is. The Fairtrade bar is vegan, made with 51 per cent cocoa and flavoured with real candy cane pieces. Plus, you can enjoy the treat with a clear conscience, as Tony’s Chocolonely provides a living wage to cocoa farmers in its cooperatives and ensures no illegal child slavery exists on its farms. Buy now £ 3.50 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fortnum & Mason gold star tree topper Best: Tree topper Rating: 8/10 No Christmas tree is complete without a showstopping topper and it doesn’t get more fanciful than this. Mouth-blown and hand-decorated with glitter, beads and flecks of tinsel, it’s a dazzling yet timeless design that will look great in virtually any home and is also super easy to mix and match with other decorations, no matter your style. Unlike some sad-looking toppers that can cause your tree to droop, this one anchors perfectly thanks to a deep hole at the base, which we found helped it sit securely without the need for any extra support. Buy now £ 55 , Fortnumandmason.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Homebase winter retreat shatterproof Christmas tree decorations Best: Multipack Rating: 8/10 If you’re trying to be frugal this year, you can’t go wrong with a multipack of stylish ornaments. These beautiful baubles come in a variety of shapes, sizes and finishes – glittery, matte, swirly and shiny – which helps add some depth to your tree, and we love the addition of the silver snowflakes for extra sparkle. Great for adding a subtle hint of colour, they come in varying shades of green, champagne and silver so you can dress your tree from top to bottom in one easy purchase. They’re also shatterproof, passing our drop test, which makes them a good choice for households with inquisitive little ones or feline friends. If green doesn’t fit your colour scheme, the good news is they come in pink (£12, Homebase.co.uk), blue (£12, Homebase.co.uk), silver (£12, Homebase.co.uk), gold (£12, Homebase.co.uk) and traditional red and green (£12, Homebase.co.uk), too. Buy now £ 12 , Homebase.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Talking Tables leopard glass tree decoration Best: Quirky tree decoration Rating: 7/10 Inject some fun into your Christmas curation with this glass decoration that’s guaranteed to stand out among your festive decor. A great option for leopard enthusiasts and anyone looking to deck out their tree with joyfully gaudy ornaments, it’s a decent size but still lightweight enough to hang comfortably without slipping off a branch, and feels really well made. Unique, attention-grabbing and under £10; what’s not to like? Buy now £ 8.50 , Talkingtables.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Selfridges corded Christmas bauble Best: Bauble Rating: 8/10 An ornament for those who prefer their tree to be stylishly mismatched, this bauble has a classic round shape but comes decorated with a contemporary striped design that’s guaranteed to catch your eye. The bauble is made from silky smooth fabric in two shades of blue, which catches the light nicely, and we loved that the hanging loop is made from the same material, only twisted, to ensure it’s extra durable and won’t fall off your tree. Buy now £ 8 , Selfridges.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.