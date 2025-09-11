Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years, Espa has championed the beauty industry with its skincare and wellness balancing act, and what better a time to look after your face, body and headspace than the festive season. Amid all the parties and indulgence, it’s easy to let self-care fall by the wayside, but Espa’s wellness advent calendar (£175, Espaskincare.com) serves as a reminder – and it’s looking more enticing than ever in 2025.

Offered at the same price as last year, the calendar is priced in the mid-range – more affordable than luxury options from industry heavyweights like Selfridges and Space NK yet pricier than budget-friendly picks from Asos and Sephora Collection (browse my full round-up of the best beauty advent calendars in 2025). It’s worth more than double what you’ll pay, with an estimated value of £435, and includes no less than 10 full size products across skincare, haircare and bodycare.

The key question is: what’s inside? I took a close look at everything included to get a better sense of how this calendar stacks up. Read on for my first impressions.

Espa wellness advent calendar: £175, Espaskincare.com

open image in gallery ( Espa )

Price: £175

£175 Worth: £435

£435 Number of days: 25

25 Product highlights : Espa restful bath milk, Espa winter spice votive candle, Espa optimal skin cleansing oil

: Espa restful bath milk, Espa winter spice votive candle, Espa optimal skin cleansing oil Available: Now

What’s inside the Espa wellness advent calendar 2025?

open image in gallery The 25 items includes in Espa's wellness advent calendar span a selection of sample and full products ( Espa )

Whether you love the scent of essential oils or you’re a glut for good skincare, Espa’s wellness advent calendar offers something for everyone. For the haircare fanatic seeking glossy tresses, you’ll be well on your way with the optimal pro shampoo (£9, Espaskincare.com) and conditioner (£13.20 for 200ml, Espaskincare.com), plus a silk scrunchie to prevent breakage.

Meanwhile, skincare buffs will see their complexions transform as they kick of 2026 with an impressive 13 formulas, spanning cleansers, serums, moisturisers and lip care. Specifically, fans of the brand will be looking forward to a full size of the bestselling overnight hydration therapy mask (£39, Espaskincare.com), which promises to nourish parched skin with the help of algae and hyaluronic acid. And let’s not overlook the fact that 14 of the 25 products are new inclusions to 2025’s calendar line-up. That means repeat buyers won’t be stuck exploring the same roster of formulas and, rather, can enjoy the newness of the 24-hour replenishing eye moisturiser (£42, Espaskincare.com) and the pro-glow skin-quenching serum (£45, Espaskincare.com).

As for relaxation, the Espa wellness calendar delivers it en masse, with everything from the bath milks to a moment of calm, wrapped up in the soothing pulse point oil (£23, Espaskincare.com).

How much does the Espa wellness advent calendar cost?

The Espa wellness advent calendar costs £175 but is worth nearly two and a half times that amount. That means you’re only paying 40 per cent of what you’re getting, which is quite the lucrative deal for such a luxury brand. Plus, with 25 items, more than 10 full sizes and a sturdy, non-seasonal blue box to house them, you’ll be able to reuse the packaging for beauty storage or DIY advents in years to come.

As a brand with a loyal following, Espa’s advent calendar is expected to be a big hit—so if you're thinking of grabbing one for December, don't wait too long Calendars from the likes of Harrods and Lookfantastic have already sold out.

