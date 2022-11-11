Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing quite signals the start of the festive season like all our favourite stores dropping their much-anticipated Christmas TV adverts – including none other than Aldi.

For its 2022 offering, the supermarket is paying homage to the classic film Home Alone. The advert sees the welcome return of the Kevin the carrot character, who is left behind at home by his family after missing their flight to Paris for the holidays.

Seen at home watching football, Kevin is then disturbed by an “intruder”. Mirroring the 1990 movie, he devises a series of ingenious plans to ward them off. Laying traps around the house, a dramatic finale culminates in a festive surprise (spoiler: the intruder turns out to be Santa) before Kevin is reunited with his family in time for Christmas Day.

Home Alone isn’t the supermarket’s only cultural nod this year – in the teaser released for the advert, Aldi paid tribute to the famous 1998 Nike World Cup advert, depicting a lemon-shaped Ronaldi, Messy and Beth Swede all appearing in veggie form alongside Kevin the carrot in the airport.

Just like John Lewis, Aldi has launched a bunch of merchandise to coincide with the advert’s release – from plush toys of Kevin and his carrot family to kids’ pajamas that are perfect for Christmas morning. Available to buy from 17 November, here’s everything you need to know.

Read more:

Aldi football stars: £15.95, Aldi.co.uk – available from 17 November

(Aldi)

Perfect for young football fans, this plush-toy bundle includes MmmBap, Marrowdonna, Ronaldi, Roy Bean and Messy – as seen in Aldi’s Christmas teaser advert. Whether you buy all five for £15.95 or individually for £3.99 each, they’re perfect for getting in the festive spirit.

Available from 17 November

Aldi Kevin and friends: £11.95, Aldi.co.uk – available from 17 November

(Aldi)

Also available in a bundle, for £11.95 (or individually for £3.99 each), you can pick up Kevin the carrot with his best buddies, mouse and tortoise, as plush toys from 17 November. Sure to delight little ones this Christmas, the cuddly mini toys will bring the advert to life.

Available from 17 November

Aldi Katie and kids: £7.95, Aldi.co.uk – available from 17 November

(Aldi)

Make sure the whole family sticks together this Christmas by picking up the bundle of Katie and the carrot kids: Jasper, Chantenay and Baby. Or get Kevin and Kate individually for £3.99 and all the kids for £3.99.

Available from 17 November

Aldi tree plush: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 17 November

(Aldi)

This year, for the first time ever, you can bring the advert to life by shopping tree decorations based on the Kevin the carrot world. From the football stars in veggie form to the carrot family, the tree plushes are priced at £2.99 each.

Available from 17 November

