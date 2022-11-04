Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Aldi has launched festive Christmas sleeved blankets – and they are just £12.99 each

These themed blankets will help to keep you warm this winter

Amira Arasteh
Friday 04 November 2022 10:00
<p>There are three fun designs to choose from online </p>

There are three fun designs to choose from online

(The Independent)

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.

If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.

Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have to keep their eyes peeled in-store.

The novelty blankets are available in-store from 3 November, but those keen on confirming their cosy Christmas clothing can order online.

Whether you’re buying one for yourself or as a gift for friends and family, both adults and children will enjoy snuggling up in these sleeved blankets this winter.

If you’re dead set on getting one, we’ve outlined the festive designs below – to make your decision-making easier.

Read more:

Santa sleeved blanket: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Santa onesies are officially a thing of the past, so update your home wardrobe and keep warm this winter in this sleeved blanket. Introducing 2022’s way of keeping cosy, this sleeved blanket features a red Santa Claus outfit design, along with a few stars, for good measure.

Buy now

Mrs Claus sleeved blanket: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Keep cosy in this Christmas-themed sleeved blanket from Aldi – we love the Mrs Claus design. Featuring a classic Christmas colour scheme of red and green, there’s even boots included on this festive design. Made from 100 per cent polyester, the blanket can be machine washed at 30C.

Buy now

Snowman sleeved blanket: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Snuggle up as a snowman in this cosy festive-themed blanket with oversized sleeves, complete with a fun and colourful polka-dot scarf design. You can don this blanket as you settle down on the sofa for an afternoon of watching your favourite Christmas films.

Buy now

