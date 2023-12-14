Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

­It’s the most wonderful time of the year but, when it comes to gift shopping, it can also feel like one of the most challenging. If you’ve got an interior enthusiast on your list and you’re not sure where to start. Fear not, because we have created the ultimate gift guide to help put your mind at ease. Plus, our top picks are all available to shop right now at Amazon which, if you’re a Prime subscriber, means you’ll be eligible for free next-day delivery – ideal if you’re on the hunt for a last-minute present.

Gifts for interior lovers can seem tricky at first but once you consider exactly what it is they love so much about their home, you’ll be on to a winner. Those more concerned with style with appreciate a decorative vase or candle, while a sumptuous blanket will go down a treat with homebodies who love to get cosy and relax. Know a coffee or tea drinker? Gift them a set of colourful mugs that will brighten up their day. Shopping for a keen home cook? Then give the gift of great (and healthy) food with this year’s must-have kitchen appliance, an air fryer.

Whatever you’re after, we’ve done all the hard work for you by rounding up our favourite home buys from the one-stop shopping destination. Keep reading for our pick of the best gifts for anyone who is interiors obsessed.

Green Orange fleece throw blanket: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Christmas is the perfect time to get cosy and indulge, which is why a soft blanket like this one is guaranteed to be a hit with almost any homebody. It’s available in four colours – grey, dark grey, emerald green and red – and is made from a plush and fluffy fabric that promises to keep your recipient warm all winter. And, when it’s not in use, it would also look great draped over their sofa. Win, win.

Woodwick large scented candle, black cherry: £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Your giftee will likely have heard of, or seen, WoodWick candles before – the popular brand owned by Yankee Candle – as it has an almost cult-like following. The brand’s candles are best known for their natural wooden wicks that create sounds of a crackling fire when you burn them and, while there are endless scents to choose from, our favourite is black cherry. We’re yet to meet someone who doesn’t love candles, making this a foolproof present.

Ninja Foodi AF400UK 9.5L dual-zone air fryer: £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook and you have a big budget to play with, consider this year’s must-have kitchen gadget. While we wouldn’t normally recommend gifting a home appliance – washing machines and vacuums are a no-no – air fryers are fair game and this one from Ninja is a real kitchen game-changer. Featuring in our review of the best air fryers, our tester praised its good looks as well as its ability to whip up all kinds of foods thanks to an impressive six settings that allow you to air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device.

Sass & Belle green glass bobble vase: £28.23, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether their house is always filled with blooms or they love to display dried flowers on their mantlepiece, a striking vase like this one from Sass & Belle is a great option. The kind of gift someone is unlikely to buy themselves, the vase features a contemporary bobble design and is made from glass, which helps to reflect light and showcase its natural green hue.

Le Creuset stoneware coffee mug: £15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Coffee and tea drinkers, or those who like to have their mugs on display, will be delighted to receive this cup from Le Creuset. The mugs come in an array of colours, all with varying price points, but our top pick is azure blue, which will slot into any kitchen cupboard seamlessly. Plus, at just £15 it’s a real steal. Buy one for the perfect Secret Santa present or stocking filler, or if you’re feeling generous, pick up a few to make a complete their set.

