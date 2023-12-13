5 top tech Christmas gifts at Amazon that won’t break the bank

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As Christmas draws near, that barren empty space under the Christmas tree won’t stop catching your eye. Time is rapidly running out to fill that space, and we’re here to help, with some top tech gifts available at Amazon.

While there are plenty of tech Christmas gifts to choose from, some of the best gadgets aren’t that cheap. However, Amazon frequently offers decent discounts, even on the most wallet-friendly devices. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you’ll get free next-day delivery.

Whether you’re searching for smart audio gear this Christmas, tech that will stop your loved ones from losing their things, or an instant camera, we’ve reviewed a lot of gadgets this year, and this is the best tech you can find on Amazon for less than £80.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Amazon Echo Dot with clock, 5th gen: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cheap and cheerful. The Echo Dot is Amazon’s ‘toddler’ smart speaker in the Amazon Echo range, but don’t be deceived by its diminutive size – this speaker can deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, news and control smart home devices. With the gloriously big dot matrix display, we could see the time at a glance, the title of songs, the answer to quick sums, exchange rates and the indoor temperature, as well as cute smiley faces. It’s affordable and sounds good for its small size.

Buy now

Anker Soundcore P3 wireless earbuds: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Anker might be better known for its charging gear, but its entry-level earbuds are surprisingly good value. The P3 are some of the most customisable earbuds we’ve tested, with 22 different music presets to choose from in the app. Both ANC and transparency modes are excellent, and they even have more premium features such as in-ear detection, so they can auto-pause and auto-play and a Find My-style feature via the Soundcore app.

Buy now

Tile mate Bluetooth tracker: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

We’re perennially recommending these helpful little Tile Bluetooth trackers. Attach one to your keys, slip one into your wallet, or stick one to something you’re always misplacing, and you’ll be able to make them ring out, so long as your phone is in range. If your stuff is out of range (if you left your keys at the office or dropped them in the park, say) the Tile app will show you the item’s last known location. If your stuff is really lost, you can have other Tile users actively scan for your tracker. The perfect gift for absentminded friends and family.

Read the full Tile mat review now

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax mini 12: £73, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Instant photography is back in vogue, and while Polaroid is the name synonymous with instant photography, our favourite entry-level snapper is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12. You don’t need to fuss about with a bunch of buttons or settings, you just point and shoot, and your photo instantly prints out from the top, developing within five minutes. It’s a fun little camera, perfect for teens and families to take on holidays as well as to gigs and parties. There’s even a selfie mode and a selfie mirror to make sure you’re in the shot.

Buy now

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: £59.58, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Help giftees smash their goals in the new year with Fitbit’s most affordable fitness tracker: the Fitbit Inspire 3. It tracks steps, how far you’ve travelled, your active zone minutes, your heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and active exercise. Plus, you can get text, call and app notifications. Best part? It lasts a whole 10 days before needing another charge, rather than having to charge it every night like the Apple Watch.

For more recommendations, read our review of the best Fitbit watches

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and more, try the links below:

Don’t mind spending a little bit more? These are the best tech gifts to buy in 2023