While some argue there’s nothing quite like the scent of a real spruce or natural fir at Christmastime, there are plenty of reasons to go faux. Just as artificial houseplants and flowers have seriously upped their realism game, so too have Christmas trees with a wealth of increasingly authentic-looking products on offer.

In terms of sustainability, most are still made from PVC or PET, two of the most common types of plastic. However, today’s best artificial trees really are made to last, meaning you can bring them out year after year, looking as good as new – and in the knowledge that you haven’t been responsible for chopping down the real thing.

If realism is particularly important to you, unsightly metal stands can be hidden away with natural woven tree skirts typically made from homely wicker or willow, and you can even buy scented baubles or discreet hanging scented sticks that successfully mimic the wonderful fresh fir smell – a couple of mulled wines in and your Christmas party guests will never know!

If you’re less concerned about how authentic your tree looks, choosing an artificial one will allow you to go all out with creative colours and materials, pre-lit products, and those that play around with shapes. The best bit, of course, is that these faux options won’t leave you hoovering up pine needles until March like a real tree.

How we tested

We tested out a range of artificial Christmas trees from the super-authentic to the proudly faux and flashy, looking for quality of materials, a strong a sturdy base to avoid topples, whether the branches gave us good coverage and depth to hang our string lights and baubles, and ultimately, bang for our buck.

Read more:

The best artificial Christmas trees for 2021 are:

Best overall – Hayes Garden World 6ft snowy St Francis spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree: £144.99, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk

– Hayes Garden World 6ft snowy St Francis spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree: £144.99, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk Best space-saver – UK Christmas World 7ft glacier artificial Christmas tree: £149, Ukchristmasworld.com

– UK Christmas World 7ft glacier artificial Christmas tree: £149, Ukchristmasworld.com Best for cats, dogs and babies – Habitat 6ft half parasol Christmas tree: £50, Habitat.co.uk

– Habitat 6ft half parasol Christmas tree: £50, Habitat.co.uk Best realistic shaping – B&Q 7ft Glenshee spruce artificial Christmas tree: £142, Diy.com

– B&Q 7ft Glenshee spruce artificial Christmas tree: £142, Diy.com Best for fun – Dobbies 120cm flower fibre optic tree: £99, Dobbies.com

– Dobbies 120cm flower fibre optic tree: £99, Dobbies.com Best mid-priced buy – Wilko 6ft grey twilight spruce Christmas tree: £65, Wilko.com

– Wilko 6ft grey twilight spruce Christmas tree: £65, Wilko.com Best realism – The White Company symons nordmann fir Christmas tree, 7.5ft: £545, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company symons nordmann fir Christmas tree, 7.5ft: £545, Thewhitecompany.com Best for a frosty scene – House Beautiful 7ft Nevada spruce artificial Christmas tree: £165, Homebase.co.uk

– House Beautiful 7ft Nevada spruce artificial Christmas tree: £165, Homebase.co.uk Best for a theatrical look – George rose gold tone 6ft unlit Christmas tree: £40, Asda.com

Hayes Garden World 6ft snowy St Francis spruce feel-real artificial Christmas tree Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Size: 6ft With its frosty finish, this impressively real-looking Christmas tree brings winter wonderland loveliness to the living room – and that’s before it’s decorated and illuminated. The St Francis spruce boasts Hayes’ “feel-real” PE branches, meaning the tips are actually taken from a mould of real trees. We loved the shaping of this one, with branches that jut out and allow for larger baubles and decorations. This also gives the tree a wonderful depth, which further adds to the realism. On a compact but heavy metal stand, the artificial Christmas tree feels reliably sturdy. This one’s crying out for a natural wicker skirt ring to finish the look. Buy now £ 144.99 , Hayesgardenworld.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UK Christmas World 7ft glacier artificial Christmas tree Best: Space-saver Rating: 8/10 Size: 7ft With its neat conical shaping, this faux fir is all about the height rather than the width. That said, the artificial Christmas tree looks and feels luxuriously full and lush thanks to its frosted tips, which give it a pleasing dynamic – and of course the addition of realistic snowy-tipped pine cones dotted around. This one includes a heavy-duty stand, which can be folded away for easy storage, and is simply put together via manageable branches that hook onto a central pole. The branches need to be arranged to ensure there are no gaps, but that’s all part of the fun. The tree is low-sitting with only a hint of the metal stand visible but if you want a truly authentic look, there’s an additional tree skirt ring in natural willow or natural wicker on offer. Buy now £ 149 , Ukchristmasworld.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Habitat 6ft half parasol Christmas tree, green Best: For cats, dogs and babies Rating: 8/10 Size: 6ft Many pandemic pets will be enjoying their first Christmas at home this year and in response, Habitat has come up with an ingenious half-tree to avoid the incessant bauble-batting and tinsel-tugging. The half parasol tree is, of course, a great choice if you’re short on space, or indeed if you have a curious tot who’s attracted to the sparkle. Made from PVC and with a sturdy metal stand, the tree features lush green branches that give a decent impression of a real pine – these can be arranged to ensure the best shaping. And with such a huge gap, this year, you can pile those pressies high. Buy now £ 50 , Habitat.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} B&Q 7ft Glenshee spruce artificial Christmas tree Best: Realistic shaping Rating: 9/10 Size: 7ft B&Q’s Glenshee has a pleasing bell-bottom design, which ensures authentic shaping. But unlike the real thing, these branches won’t cower with the weight of the baubles. In fact, this one will stay bushy and sprightly with its upturned tips throughout the festive period. At 7ft, this is one imposing artificial Christmas tree that’s half as wide as it is tall, meaning it demands some space. The tree is supported by a strong metal base and offers a good depth for applying string lights and a wealth of decorations. Buy now £ 142 , Diy.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dobbies 120cm flower fibre optic tree Best: For fun Rating: 8/10 Size: 120cm While most artificial trees strive for realism, others celebrate the faux with materials and colours that are anything but authentic. Dobbies’ dazzling fibre optic number is one such tree with its white base and iridescent florals. The PVC tree boasts warm white lights that accentuate the pinks and blues of the flowers, while a transparent star sits on top. Unapologetically camp (and handily compact), this one needs no further decorations, simply arrange the branches, plug it in, sit back and enjoy a glass of bubbly. Buy now £ 99 , Dobbies.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wilko 6ft grey twilight spruce Christmas tree Best: Mid-priced buy Rating: 8/10 Size: 6ft This is one plush and feather-like artificial tree thanks to its extra-long pine needles and frosty finish. In a pale silvery grey, it looks best when accented with cool blue and silver decorations. This one features easy to manoeuvre hinged branches and a base that feels reliably firm despite being both compact and discreet. The 6ft tree has a uniform appearance, so doesn’t score too highly on realism but it is a beauty – and an affordable one at that. Buy now £ 65 , Wilko.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company symons nordmann fir Christmas tree, 7.5ft Best: Realism Rating: 9/10 Size: 7.5ft Our priciest pick comes from a company synonymous with top quality so it’s little wonder the Nordmann fir looks and feels incredibly realistic. This is a wonderfully rich and bushy tree with abundant, naturally irregular branches that offer great coverage and depth. On close inspection, the attention to detail is impressive with authentic looking individual pine needles – thankfully of the non-dropping variety. The tree comes complete with a rustic wicker skirt to neatly disguise the solid metal base. This one’s an investment piece, but you’ll never need to buy a tree again. Buy now £ 545 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} House Beautiful 7ft Nevada spruce artificial Christmas tree Best: For a frosty scene Rating: 9/10 Size: 7ft This is another artificial tree with a uniform, conical shape overall but within that, it features realistic foliage that can be arranged via hinged branches to look wonderfully lavish with good depth for lights and baubles. The faux spruce is lightly flocked for a pretty winter wonderland aesthetic and offers an authentic look both in the branches themselves and their snowy tips. It features a low-sitting solid metal stand that’s easily hidden once a few pressies are placed underneath. At 7ft, this tree has an imposing presence but doesn’t take up too much width. Buy now £ 165 , Homebase.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} George rose gold tone 6ft unlit Christmas tree Best: For a theatrical look Rating: 7/10 Size: 6ft Offering instant glamour and homely warmth is this unusual rose gold number from George at Asda. Made from a mix of PVC and iron, the branches are tinsel-like and reflective, meaning this one really shimmers when the lights go on. Of course it makes no pretence at realism – either in material, colour or form – but we loved that it offered something a little different. This one needs careful arranging to avoid any gaps, but is a snip at just £40. Buy now £ 40 , Asda.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.