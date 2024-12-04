Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether you’re leaving one out on the corner of the fireplace on Christmas Eve (and dutifully gobbling it up, leaving merely a few crumbs for the little one’s excitement) or hosting a festive gathering or two, mince pies are one of the most synonymous festive foods that have stood the test of time.

A staunchly British sweet pudding that confuses other countries, though as the name suggests, they were once filled with actual meat, often mutton, game, rabbit or beed.

Now they’re all full of the fruit variety of mince meat, but not all mince pies are made equal, and many bakeries and supermarket brands are always pushing the boundaries to keep customers interested. This year, we’ve noticed more flavoured mince pies than ever, with indulgent festive combinations of cranberry and prune, as well as plenty of frangipane in other creations.

There’s been a lot of humdrum recently about the cost of mince pies, with some reaching as much as £20 or £25 for a box of six. Though as they say, the proof is in the pudding, so we’ve chosen a selection of classic mince pies, as well as flavoured, gluten-free and some genius creations too. We’ve also included luxury ranges and budget options too.

So, whether you’ve got a drinks party, you’re hosting the whole hog or you just want to get in the festive spirit, get the cream at the ready, these are the mince pies to bulk buy now.

How we tested

open image in gallery Enjoying each of these pies hot and cold, Christmas really did come early ( Emma Henderson )

We munched our way through all the mince pies we could get our hands on, and enlisted the help of a few eager and greedy testers too, eating the mince pies both hot and cold and with lashings of cream too.

To find the best of the bunch, we were looking for good quality pastry, while also considering the depth of flavour in the spiced mince filling, the amount of it, any decorative pastry toppings, the size and, of course, the value.

The best mince pies for 2024 are: