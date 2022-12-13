Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christmas is less than two weeks away now, and kids up and down the country are getting into the festive spirit. With decorations delivering Christmas cheer and food and drink treats being planned for the big day, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Whether you’re all organised or tend to steer towards last-minute browsing, our shopping experts at IndyBest have been busy serving up top Christmas present ideas. Spanning across everything from tech and beauty buys to gaming presents, there’s also secret Santa and stocking fillers to explore for under £10 too.

Not forgetting, gift ideas for the entire family – we’ve got mums, dads, sisters and kids covered. Our team has also been keeping a keen eye on trends emerging, and we’ve spotted one we’re very excited about.

Jellycat soft toys are an ever-popular buy, so it’s not surprising they’re topping a lot of Christmas lists this year. And let’s be honest, cuddly toys make for a failsafe gift, whatever your age. Especially when the selection includes plants, fruit, pastries and popcorn, as well as cute animals.

With that in mind, we’ve put together our favourite Jellycat finds for Christmas. Read on to see some sweet soft toy pals which we think would be a brilliant addition to any stocking, for both big and little kids.

Jellycat bashful bunny, medium: £21, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

(JoJo Maman Bébé)

A classic buy that is synonymous with shopping the Jellycat range, this medium bunny is a sweet, snuggly keepsake for a child’s first Christmas. Plus, the ears can be personalised to add an extra special present touch.

Jellycat pretty patisserie mille feuille: £12.50, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

A tempting treat with a soft toy twist, this is the one to shop for baking afficionados or those partial to a posh afternoon tea. Plus, there’s a pretty patisserie tarte aux fraise (£14, Hamleys.com) if you fancy a matching foodie pair.

Jellycat amuse big aloe vera soft toy: £53, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

A fun take on a fake plant, this cute aloe vera soft toy is a fab gift for adults as well as kids. The 4cm x 14cm x 13cm toy would sit pretty on any shelf, as well as doubling up as a cuddly succulent.

Jellycat amuseable Brussels sprout soft toy: £19, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Whether you like eating Brussels sprouts on Christmas Day or not, this is one vegetable offering you can’t turn down. The little 11cm x 10cm green toy is suitable from birth, suiting mini Christmas dinner attendees too.

Jellycat bashful dragon, medium: £22.99, Waterstones.com

(Waterstones)

This soft toy looks far less scary than its mythical counterpart, and we can picture bashful dragon being a cosy bedtime pal for little ones. The sage green colour is a gorgeous soft toy shade, and we like the velvety-looking wings too.

Jellycat fabulous fruit grapes soft toy: £17, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Serve up these soft toy grapes this festive season, for a fruit plate sure to make guests giggle. We can’t resist the smiley face, which is far too sweet for eating.

Jellycat amuseable popcorn soft toy: £25, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

A festive movie isn’t complete without popcorn, particularly when it’s a snuggly bag to sit on the sofa with alongside the whole family. The striped detail makes for cinema-style authenticity, while the fluffy popcorn looks cosy for cuddling.

Jellycat peek-a-boo dino activity toy: £30, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This friendly-looking dinosaur features different textures for little ones to play. The green, yellow and blue is sure to catch their eye too.

Jellycat Colin chameleon: £21.99, Waterstones.com

(Waterstones)

A multi-coloured chap complete with a tactile tummy, tail and expressive eyes, we think this fun character would be great for interactive story time. He’d also make a good mascot for clubs or sports teams too.

Jellycat fleury daisy soft toy: £32, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Present them with a floral gift this Christmas, in the form of this fun daisy toy. Whether daisies are their favourite flower, or Daisy is a loved one’s name, this squishy toy is sure to win Santa points.

