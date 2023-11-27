Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The most hyped and hotly anticipated sale event of the year has arrived. Yes, we are of course talking about Cyber Monday. The final day of the Black Friday shopping bonanza is underway with thousands of discounts applied to everything from mattresses to air fryers – we’ve also seen some of the best Cyber Monday microwave deals.

Offering a more efficient way to cook, many microwaves can do far more than warm up your leftovers, and if you’re yet to invest (or need an upgrade) Cyber Monday is the time to shop. So far, we’ve seen red-hot discounts on popular, IndyBest tried and tested brands, including one of our favourite Samsung models.

All the home appliance giants that are taking part in the Cyber Monday bonanza as we speak – from Currys to Very to John Lewis & Partners – are key destinations for bagging the best bargains. The onslaught of Cyber Monday deals may appear difficult to navigate, but this is where the IndyBest team comes in. Keep scrolling for all of the best Cyber Monday microwave deals.

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals

Toshiba 800W 23l microwave oven: Was £87.99, now £65.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 23l microwave oven from Toshiba is currently reduced by 25 per cent, thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. While we have not yet tested this model, it’s powered by 800W, and features six auto cooking settings for preparing popcorn, frozen vegetables, pizza and more. Billed for being quiet, there’s a function enabling it to switch to a second power level when in use for more precise cooking.

Buy now

De’Longhi 900W enamel cavity combination microwave: Was £135, now £110, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Do more than just heat up leftovers with this combination microwave from De’Longhi. The 900W appliance has a roomy capacity of 25l, and it has a number of different program settings, including defrost, grilling, oven cooking and baking abilities to boot.

Buy now

Sharp 25l digital combination flatbed microwave: Was £229.97, now £169.97, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

This sleek looking microwave from Sharp has been slashed in price by home appliance purveyor Appliances Direct for Black Friday. Now with a delicious discount of £60 to take advantage of, the 25l microwave has a grill function intended for browning, toasting and grilling meats. Plus, the digital display comes complete with an eco function, 14 automatic cooking programmes and 11 power levels.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs RHFM2363B flatbed microwave: Was £169, now £129, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

Save £40 on this sleek, minimalist microwave. Inside, you’ll notice there’s no turntable. This is because it has a diamond cavity structure, designed to help your food cook more evenly from all angles, without the need to turn it. The absence of an internal plate means you should find it easier to fit in larger items, too. The manufacturer says it’s also easier to clean than other microwaves. If you wipe it clean after every use, there will be no need to scrub dried-on food off the sides.

Buy now

Samsung solo 23l, 800W microwave: Was £120, now £85, Argos.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung microwave is currently reduced by just shy of 30 per cent, thanks to this Very deal. If you need further convincing, this model also landed a spot in our review of the best microwaves. Dubbed the best for steaming by our tester, it was described as “sleek and smart”, as well as “self-explanatory and intuitive”. Our tester went on to add it “doesn’t hold strong smells like some microwaves do”.

Buy now

Swan SM22070BLN retro 900W manual 25l solo microwave: Was £149.99, now £106.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Swan)

If you’re more into retro style and decor, this microwave oven from Swan is perfect for you. Discounted by almost 30 per cent, the 25l appliance makes a stylish addition to any kitchen. With a 30-minute manual timer, five power levels, plus a defrost setting, this should do the trick whatever you are reheating. Available in a gorgeous blue colour, if vintage is your thing, this is the microwave for you.

Buy now

Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave: Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Kenwood)

There’s a sizeable saving of £80 to be snapped up with this model from Kenwood, thanks to this deal at Currys. Where its cooking abilities and specifications are concerned, Kenwood’s solo microwave houses a capacity of 20l, and features 11 power levels. Plus, there are six automatic cooking programs, so you can easily prepare popcorn, frozen vegetables, pizza and more. It also has a maximum countdown timer of just over 99 minutes. Shop now, and save before Black Friday even begins.

Buy now

Smeg MOE34CXIUK 34l combination microwave oven: Was £469, now £399, Ao.com

(AO)

Fans of Smeg are unlikely to be disappointed by this microwave, which promises to look the part on your kitchen worktop. Aside from its good looks, it has plenty of handy features, including a whopping 34l capacity and 31.5cm turntable. It comes with 10 automatic programs to help you heat up your food faster, and a handy touchscreen and turn dial for ease of use. Plus, you can set reminder alerts, so you know exactly when your food is ready. Snap it up now while there’s £70 off.

Buy now

Panasonic NN-E28JBMBPQ microwave oven, black: Was, £99, now £74, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This slick microwave comes with a 20l capacity, 800W of power and nine settings, including auto defrost and auto reheat. Whether you’re rustling up jacket potatoes or a fish supper, this appliance should help speed up your daily cooking routine. Now, for Black Friday, John Lewis had chopped £20 off the price.

Buy now

Hisense 700W 20l microwave: Was £89.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon.co.uk)

If you’re looking for something to heat food fast and defrost frozen items, this no-frills microwave is a decent option. Now reduced by 34 per cent, it features an easy-twist knob to control heating times.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after the Black Friday weekend, and is the final day of this annual shopping sale. In 2023, Black Friday sales will start on 24 November (the day after Thanksgiving), meaning Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

Anyone looking to bag a bargain should be adding desired products to their online wish lists and bookmarking favourite retailers’ pages ahead of the sale weekend. If you’re happy to take the risk of stock running out in favour of scooping up an extra saving, we’d recommend waiting until Cyber Monday, as this is when shops could slash prices even further.

