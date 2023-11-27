Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jewellery-lovers, rejoice – Pandora’s Cyber Monday sale is live and we have all the information you need to know about bagging a bargain on the brand’s bestselling pieces.

Often the last chance to snap up a deal before Christmas, Cyber Monday (aka the last day of the Black Friday weekend) sees a whole host of retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos, Very and more, slashing their prices over the four-day sales event.

No matter if you’re after a lower-priced laptop, a cost-cutting clothing deal or penny-pinching home appliance offers, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in the Cyber Monday bargain bonanza.

If jewellery is on your list, you’ve come to the right place, because it’s here you’ll get the lowdown on the best Cyber Monday deals in Pandora’s sale. The retailer is offering 30 per cent off almost everything, so, keep reading for our top picks to shop now.

Best Pandora Cyber Monday deals

Pandora rainbow and cloud dangle charm: Was £40, now £28, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

If you’re looking for something to brighten up dull winter days, we think this colourful charm could be just the ticket. Made from sterling silver, it features enable in pastel shades, creating the rainbow, while the bail includes the word ‘life’ and tiny cut-out hearts. Add the uplifting charm to your collection while there’s 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling teardrop halo stud earrings: Was £55, now £38.50, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

With a 30 per cent saving, these stud earrings are going straight to the top of our wish list. Cut in a teardrop shape, the cubic zirconia stones are a real standout when sat within a sterling silver setting.

Buy now

Pandora Disney ‘The Little Mermaid’ enchanted shell dangle charm: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

For gold jewellery fans, Pandora has plenty of options for you too. This adorable The Little Mermaid dangle charm is plated with 14k gold and has small cubic zirconia stones dotted across to make it sparkle. Now, with a 20 per cent saving, it’s certainly more tempting.

Buy now

Pandora crossover pavé triple band ring: Was £80, now £56, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Of course, Pandora is plenty popular for rings and this triple band option is one of the brand’s bestselling styles. One band is covered in cubic zirconia, one features the Pandora logo front and centre and the third is a simple silver style.

Buy now

Pandora sparkling moon & star collier necklace: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This standout moon and star constellation design is sure to have caught the eye of many jewellery lovers, especially with a saving of 20 per cent. Combining cubic zirconia with sterling silver, the cluster is sure to sparkle and shine.

Buy now

Pandora pave heart hoop earrings: Was £80, now £48, Pandora.net

(Pandora.net)

Encrusted with clear cubic zirconia, both the inside and outside of these hoops sparkle. Reduced by an impressive 40 per cent, they’re hand finished in rose gold plating and feature cut out hearts along the circumfrence. The heart detail would make it a lovely gift for someone you love.

Buy now

Pandora celestial sparkling sun ring: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Pandora’s celestial sparkling ring is a real fan favourite, especially amongst gold jewellery lovers. Now, with a saving of 20 per cent, it’s sure to be even more enticing so we’re dubbing this one as a failsafe Christmas gift.

Buy now

Pandora signature pavé bold chain bracelet: Was £70, now £49, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This timeless chain bracelet has a sparkly pavé twist, and it’s now reduced by 30 per cent. The sterling silver piece features tiny cubic zirconia stones which add a bit of glitz to the chunky links. We think the bracelet would make a gorgeous Christmas gift, too.

Buy now

Letter i script alphabet dangle charm: Was £35, now £24.50, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This is truly the definition of something for everyone, Pandora is offering 30 per cent off all 26 of these sweet initials charms. The charm is 14k rose-gold plated, and made to resemble the movement of a pen across the page, punctuated with a sparkling cubic zirconia detail added to represent the little twinkle within each of us

Buy now

Grey medium jewellery box: Was £25, now £20, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Now that you’ve stocked up on all those Pandora goodies you’re going to need a place to keep them. This jewellery box is a great fit. Not only because it’s 20 per cent off but it also features stacked layers of storage such as ring cushions, velvet pockets and separators to keep all your favourite pieces organised. It’s complete with a handy mirror, just to double-check how good you look.

Buy now

Will Pandora have a Black Friday sale?

Yes, Pandora is taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, offering up to 30 per cent off a huge range of pieces, from earrings to bracelets.

When does the Pandora Black Friday sale start and end?

The Pandora Black Friday sale officially launched on Thursday 23 November. Although, My Pandora members had exclusive early access to shop the sale from Monday 20 November. For both My Pandora members and non-members, the sale will end on Monday 27 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

