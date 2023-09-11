Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Giving us a taster of what’s to come during its Prime Day shopping event in October, Amazon has just dropped a deal on the Echo dot and pop smart speakers – and it’s too good to miss.

Offering up two Alexa devices for almost the same price as one, you can elevate the setup in your home for a fraction of the cost. Valid on both the fifth-generation Echo dot (which usually costs £54.99) and the new compact Echo pop (£44.99), the limited-time deal sees you save on the newest models in the Echo range – all you need is a discount code.

An IndyBest favourite, the Echo dot fifth-generation speaker was launched in 2022. “Delivering decent sound and good smarts,” our reviewer praised the speaker for its nifty features, such as temperature sensors and tap functionality.

Coming through with an even more affordable Alexa device, Amazon unveiled the Echo pop earlier this year, with our writer praising it as “exceedingly good value”.

If you can’t wait until Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event (set to land next month), here’s how to snap up the two-for-one offers on the Echo dot and Echo pop smart speakers.

Two Amazon Echo dots (2022): Was £109.98, now £58.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The latest, fifth-generation Echo dot has the same design as its predecessor, but with improved audio quality and deeper bass from its single, 1.73in speaker. In our review of the nifty device, our tester said: “The fifth-generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo dots that have come before it (a mean feat, given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).”

When paired with another dot or various other compatible devices, you can use them as a home intercom system or wirelessly connect them for better music streaming. You can also control the lighting, wifi and, now with the new temperature sensor, it can trigger smart devices such as smart fans and thermostats, depending on the temperature in your home.

With the many features of the Alexa voice assistant, the Echo dot can be used as a handy timer in the kitchen, an alarm clock in the bedroom, a radio in the office, or a way to control smart home devices, such as smart plugs and smart lights. Right now, you can get two Echo dots for less than £60, by applying the code “ECHODOT” at checkout.

Buy now

Two Amazon Echo pops: Was £89.98, now £44.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The newest addition to the Echo family, the Echo pop looks like the dot sliced in half. “But don’t be deceived by its minuscule price tag, this semi-spherical machine with a slanting speaker packs a punch,” our tester said. Unlike the Echo dot, the sound is directional in the 180-degree format – but if you’re looking to fill a small room or corner, this isn’t a problem.

“Wallet looking tight? This is a cute, no-nonsense smart directional speaker that doesn’t cost the Earth,” our tester said, adding: “You could get two Echo pops for the price of one Echo dot and that may sway your decision.” Well, now you can get two pops for the price of one, thanks to Amazon’s latest deal. Simply enter the code “ECHOPOP” at checkout to secure the saving.

Buy now

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Get the lowdown on the Amazon device deals to expect during the October Prime Day sale