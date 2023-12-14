Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drinks cabinet looking a bit bare before Christmas? Don’t fret – because right now, Amazon is offering discounts on booze, with up to a third off the likes of Kraken rum, Cointreau, Dalwhinnie single malt and Remy Martin cognac.

Whether you’re shopping around for a last-minute Christmas gift or treating yourself to some hard-earned refreshment, Amazon’s alcohol sale is discounting many popular spirits and wines.

Chief among Amazon’s drinks deals is a 1l bottle of Kraken rum (was £35, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk), which you can pick up for 31 per cent less, while the offer lasts.

We’ve also spotted a 26 per cent discount on the eminently giftable box of Malfy gin miniatures (was £16.10, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk), which would make an ideal present for any thirsty friends and family. Keep reading for our pick of the top deals to shop right now.

Kraken black rum, 1l: Was £35.99, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Kraken)

Noted for its Victorian, pirate-looking jug bottle, Kraken is a dark spiced rum distilled from aged molasses from the Angostura distillery in Trinidad. Unlike so many artificially coloured rums, this is a genuine dark rum, blended with spices to create a very drinkable spirit suitable for mixing or drinking neat.

Malfy Italian gin miniatures: Was £16.10, now £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Malfy)

Malfy is a gin distillery near Turin in Italy, a city perhaps better known for its wine production than its gin. Inspired by the flavours of local vinyards and orchards, Malfy gin infuses lemon, blood orange and grapefruit into its botanical mixtures – this tasting box is the ideal way to try out the best this brand has to offer.

Dalwhinnie 15-year-old single-malt scotch whisky: Was £51, now £36, Amazon.co.uk

(Dalwhinnie)

This is one of the best bottles of single-malt Scottish whisky you can find for less than £50. A nutty sip with fresh notes suited to cold winter evenings, Dalwhinnie’s 15-year-old offering is an exceptional and well-rounded vintage from one of Scotland’s most celebrated distilleries.

Taittinger brut reserve champagne: Was £43, now £32.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Taittinger)

Calling all bubbly fans: there’s 25 per cent off Tatty at Amazon. The classic champagne features a balanced fizz and flavour, and makes for an ideal aperitif at any Christmas or New Year’s Eve party (for those who need an excuse to pop open a bottle).

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva rum, 70cl: Was £43.95, now £34.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Diplomatico)

Here’s a £9 saving on one of our favourite rums. Diplomatico is a Venezuelan blend with a distinctive label that looks great on the shelf and it is smooth enough to drink neat. Save the Captain Morgan for your rum and coke and treat guests to a measure of this after Christmas dinner.

JJ Whitley toffee popcorn flavoured vodka: Was £14, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

(JJ Whitley)

We don’t usually go for flavoured vodkas but JJ Whitley’s range is too fun to ignore. Toffee popcorn gets the biggest discount at Amazon, but take a look at the bubblegum and marshmallow flavours if you really want to make a lasting impression on your guests.

Tanqueray No. Ten gin, 70cl: Was £35.50, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Tanqueray)

A staple of any self-respecting drinks cabinet, Tanqueray No. Ten has 30 per cent off in Amazon’s booze sale. Ideal for cocktails or just with a mixer, the bottle is infused with citrus fruits and chamomile.

