The final bank holiday of the summer is just around the corner – it’s on 30 August, in case you didn’t know – and to celebrate, Currys is launching a series of impressive deals across home appliances, tech and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new fridge freezer, TV, vacuum cleaner or set of wireless headphones, the retailer’s early sale is packed with discounts you won’t want to miss.

Prices have been cut on hundreds of products, spanning everything from laptops to air fryers, giving us all the chance to upgrade our gadget collection and bag a serious bargain at the same time.

There are plenty of big-name brands up for grabs too – we’re talking the likes of Samsung, Shark, Tefal and Ring.

You can even get your hands on some tidy savings on Apple, which rarely takes part in sale events, so if you’ve been thinking of investing in a new Macbook air (was £999, now £893, Currys.co.uk), now is the time.

Read more:

To help you snap up a steal, we’ve done the hard work for you by highlighting some of the best deals and discounts available across the website. You’ll want to be quick though, because we predict many of these items will sell out fast.

Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ251UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk

(Shark)

Boasting anti-hair-wrap technology, an 80-minute run time and flexible wand bends, this Shark model makes cleaning your home a breeze. We’re big fans of the home appliance brand and a similar model won the top spot in our vacuum cleaner round-up, with our reviewer calling it a “well-priced machine with some brilliant features”.

Buy now

Samsung QE65QN85AATXXU 65in TV: Was £2,199, now £1,799, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

This smart QLED TV comes equipped with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as a quantum 4K processor, which automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you’re watching, no matter the original source. With a £400 saving, it’s seriously good value and will prove a wise investment for boxset bingers and gamers alike.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell pro with plug-in adapter: Was £159, now £123, Currys.co.uk

(Ring)

This smart doorbell from Amazon-owned brand Ring allows you to answer your door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, and alerts you when it detects somebody approaching your home. The pro version has a slim design, high-quality 1080p HD video and comes with a plug-in adapter that makes installation super simple with the use of a standard electrical socket.

Read the full Ring video doorbell pro review

Buy now

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, gold, 13.3in: Was £999, now £893, Currys.co.uk

(Apple)

A decent laptop is an essential piece of kit, and this one took the top spot in our guide to the best high-end laptops. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, gave this machine high praise, noting that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast”, making everything “amazingly speedy”. He added that the “magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good”.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds: Was £129.97, now £89.97, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

Get lost in your favourite album or podcast with these wireless earbuds, which currently have £40 off in the Currys sale. In his comparison of the headphones with Apple’s AirPods pro (£219, Currys.co.uk), The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said Samsung’s buds had the “edge in terms of a secure but comfortable fit”, adding that the “battery life is much better for the earbuds alone and this could easily be a deal-breaker for many”.

Buy now

Tefal easy fry compact EY101827 air fryer: Was £79.99, now £49, Currys.co.uk

(Tefal)

Ditch the frying pan and pick up this air fryer, which offers you a healthier way to produce better-tasting results. Whether it’s broccoli, chicken wings or chips, the gadget needs no more than one spoon of oil – sometimes none depending on the recipe – and is designed with a 0.6kg capacity, making it ideal for small kitchens. It’s also dishwasher-safe, meaning you don’t need to spend ages cleaning up after every meal.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs, laptops and home appliances, try the links below:

Whether you’re heading back to the office or starting university, these are the best lightweight laptops on the market right now

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.