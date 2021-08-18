The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Currys announces its early bank holiday sale as Tui drops late deals
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or a last-minute spa day discount, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to robot vacuum cleaners, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPad or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:
These Birkenstock’s are half price right now on Matches Fashion
An enduring shoe trend, Birkenstocks are here to stay (whether you like it not). Often costly, we’ve found one of the best deals on them we’ve seen so far. Matches Fashion currently have 50 per cent off the brand’s Arizona sandals, but you better add them to your shopping basket fast.
Birkenstock Arizona two-straps faux leather sandals: Was £65, now £32, Matchesfashion.com
A summer staple, this pair of faux-leather sandals boast a classic two-strap design and are crafted with the label’s branded gunmetal buckles, set in the signature suede-covered moulded insole for optimum comfort.
For more styles, read our Birkenstock buying guide
We’ve got you covered on the best broadband deals
Whether working from home or streaming media, there’s no denying the importance of broadband in our day-to-day lives – but tariffs are increasingly costly. As such, we’re on hand with our handy comparison tool that helps you find out the best broadband deal in your area.
Whether it’s EE, BT, Sky or Virgin Media, there’s an offer for you.
You can get an extra 20% off the Beauty Bay sale right now
If it’s time to stock up on beauty, luckily for you, Beauty Bay is offering up to 40 per cent off selected products. And now you can enjoy an extra 20 per cent off by entering the code “SOEXTRA” at checkout. From make-up brushes to skincare and mascaras, find a new favourite or stock up on a classic at a fraction of the cost. Here’s what we’re shopping.
Beauty Bay 18-piece eye and face brush set: Was £45, now £27, Beautybay.com
Reduced by a huge 40 per cent, this 18-piece set has all you need to channel your inner make-up artist. Stored in a faux-leather brush roll, pull off any look and blend your way to a flawless finish every time. The set is also vegan and cruelty-free – we’re sold.
Maybelline colossal big shot waterproof mascara: Was £7.95, now £6.70, Beautybay.com
Lengthening and volumising, glam up your lashes with this clump-free formula. For next-level, attention-grabbing volume, this is the wand that’s really going to “’va va voom’ your lashes” said our reviewer about Maybelline’s similar colossal (£6, Amazon.co.uk) mascara.
Urban Decay naked wild west eyeshadow palette: Was £42.50, now £36.10, Beautybay.com
This 12-shade palette features soft beige, rich terracotta brown, deep copper and burnt orange hues as well as offering pops of colour with turquoise green and blue. Go for a muted daytime look or bolden things up in the evening with the versatile palette.
PSA: Carphone Warehouse has dropped early bank holiday deals
With the August bank holiday fast approaching, Carphone Warehouse is marking the long-weekend with a series of early deals on phones, from Google to Apple and Samsung. If you’ve been after a new model, you’re in the right place.
Apple iPhone 11: £29.99 per month, £29.99 upfront, Carphonewarehouse.com
While not the latest model, Apple iPhone 11 boasts the same dual-camera system as the iPhone 12, all-day battery and the toughest glass you can have on a smartphone, as well as Apple’s fastest chip ever. There’s unlimited data, minutes and texts in this contact, too.
Google pixel 4a: £14.99 per month, £29.99 upfront, Carphonewarehouse.com
This stellar deal includes 20GB data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £14.99 per month. The sleek phone has a 5.8in display, a dual-lens camera and a roomy 128GB of internal storage. One nice feature is that the battery adapts to your routine, to remain powered up throughout the day.
Shop up to 70% off in the Playstation summer sale
With huge savings to be had on some of the most popular games around, the Playstation summer sale is not to be missed. But it’s ending tonight, so you need to be fast. From Fifa to Red Dead Redemption, these are the titles to add to your basket.
‘Fifa 21’ nxt lvl edition PS5: Was £69.99, now £43.39, Playstation.com
Save 38 per cent on this Fifa 21 PS5 game that boasts loan player pick, next loan player pick, FUT kits and stadium items and three times the rare gold packs to enhance your experience on the virtual pitch.
‘Fortnite: The Last Laugh’ bundle: Was £24.99, now £16.74, Playstation.com
There’s a bunch of extra fun to be had with this Fornite bundle which boasts 11 in-game items, including The Joker outfit, bad joke pickaxe and the Poison Ivy outfit – you’re sure to become everyone’s favourite nemesis.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate edition: Was £89.99, now £26.99, Playstation.com
This ultimate edition features story mode and Red Dead online as well as loads of special content. A tale of honor and loyalty at the dawn of the modern age in 1899, forge your own path as an outlaw on the run. There’s a whopping 70 per cent off the game right now.
Cheers to these budget bottles of Aldi prosecco
We all know Aldi is the place to bag yourself a bargain, whether it’s back-to-school clothes or on beauty dupes. And the budget supermarket does not disappoint with its alcohol offerings, with Aldi’s rums, gins, wines and proseccos winning numerous awards. Here’s the bottles of bubbles we’re raising a glass to.
Aldi castellore organic prosecco: Was £7.99, now £7.49, Aldi.co.uk
This eco-friendly fizz is sourced from a Venetian estate where hand-picked grapes are gently pressed to ensure the highest quality.
Aldu costellore prosecco frizzante DOC: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk
Semi-sparkling with notes of soft and fruity peach, pear and lemon zest, this one is best paired with seafood or simply served as an aperitif.
Aldi prosecco rosé DOC: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk
A mix of summer fruits with hints of strawberry and peach, this prosecco is perfect for those with a sweeter tooth. Comprised of a blend of Italian glera and pinot noir grapes, enjoy longer-lasting bubbles.
Prices start from just £0.99 in Amazon’s Kindle daily deals
We all know Amazon rarely disappoints with its deals and discounts, and some of its best are on Kindle books, with selected titles reduced by as much as 60 per cent every single day. From British classics and historical fiction to romance novels and memoirs, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s extensive online library. Here’s what we’re adding to our reading list.
‘A Town Called Solace’ by Mary Lawson, published by Vintage: Was £14.99, now £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
This darkly funny and gripping tale set in northern Ontario in 1972 brings together three people all embroiled with mysteries of the past and the present; a seven-year-old girl whose sister has gone missing, a newly divorced man who is suspected of a crime and an older woman thinking about a crime 30 years prior.
‘The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F**k’ by Sarah Knight, published Quercus: Was £14.99, now £4.99, Amazon.co.uk
An international bestseller, Knight’s book advocates for caring less and getting more. Written for people who are stressed, overwhelmed and fed up of pleasing everyone else, the tome tells you to simply stop giving a f**k. Often cited as life-affirming, it’s a self-help book with a difference.
After a last-minute holiday? Tui late deals has you covered
Holidays are back on the calendar and if you’re craving a week in the sun, Tui’s late deals feature plenty of impressive offers for beach holidays, city breaks and more. Here’s the one that’s giving us the most wanderlust.
Sol Palmeras: Was £1,336, now £637, Tui.co.uk
There’s a huge 52 per cent off this all-inclusive, seven-day holiday for two by the beach in Cuba – what more could you want? The four-star hotel is situated on Varadero’s sand-carpeted coastline with six restaurants and eight bars all ready to be explored.
Currys launches early bank holiday sale
The bank holiday might still be over a week away, but Currys is celebrating the occasion by launching a series of impressive early deals with savings on LG, Samsung, Shark and more. Here’s what we’re shopping.
Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ251UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk
Boasting anti-hair-wrap technology, an 80-minute run time and flexible wand bends, this Shark model makes cleaning your home a breeze. We’re big fans of the home appliance brand Shark and a similar model won the top spot in our vacuum cleaner round-up, with our reviewer calling it a “well-priced machine with some brilliant features”.
Haier HTF-520IP7 fridge freezer: Was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Currys.co.uk
Save a whopping £500 on this Haier fridge freezer in Currys’ early bank holiday sale. The model has frost-free technology, a water and ice dispenser, and freshness features as well as antibacterial treatment.
Good morning shoppers!
Welcome back to our daily deals blog where we’ll be sourcing you the very best discounts, offers and sales to help you save some pennies.
Whether you’re after a last-minute holiday, an iPhone deal, or a new mattress, or you want the lowdown on Black Friday, you’re in the right place. With further ado, let’s get shopping!
