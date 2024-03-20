The popular FS-Greens supplement is reduced in the Amazon spring sale

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re now nearing the end of day one of the Amazon spring sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s being dubbed), and it’s safe to say we’ve seen some stellar savings on offer. From 16 per cent off the ghd duet styler, 42 per cent off the Revlon hot brush and 40 per cent off a Real Techniques make-up brush set, the great deals keep on coming.

But, for wellness gurus, or those simply trying to eat (or drink) more greens, this Free Soul saving is sure to go down a treat, as you can now get 15 per cent off the brand’s bestselling green powder. To make it even more tempting, it’s also an IndyBest favourite.

Housing 21 green vegetables, superfoods and adaptogens, it’s certainly made for those keen to start eating a little healthier, and a 15 per cent saving is no small sum. Need more persuading? Keep reading to find out why our wellness expert loves it.

Follow live: The best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers as they drop

FS-greens: Was £29.99, now £25.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“This gluten-free, vegan-friendly powder is unflavoured, unsweetened and contains 21 greens ingredients, including chlorella, wheatgrass, barley grass, spinach, kale, broccoli, alfalfa, maca and ashwagandha,” naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand told IndyBest.

If you’re wondering how to drink it, Shand also shared: “I like to squeeze fresh lemon into my glass of Free Soul greens, to take off the earthy-tasting edge and for the added nutrient benefits.” So, with a 15 per cent saving, why not try it for yourself?

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands