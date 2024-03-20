I’m hunting down the best deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale – follow live
From offers on beauty essentials to cordless vacuums, the six-day bargain bonanza is well underway
Whether you’re after a Kindle, robot vacuum or ghd hair tool, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event has landed, with thousands of offers across beauty, tech, home appliances, garden furniture and much more.
Returning for its second year, the retailer’s spring sale is bigger than ever. Kicking off today (Wednesday 20 March) and lasting right through to 11:59pm on Monday 25 March, you’ve got six full days to shop the sale.
True to form, our IndyBest team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to sort the top deals from the duds. As well as keeping you updated in this blog, we’ve got dedicated guides spanning every category – consider these your cheat sheets for the event.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on your favourite moisturiser, snap up a Dyson airwrap alternative or invest in a new pair of headphones, follow along now for all the best deals. Happy shopping!
My favourite Dyson airwrap dupe is on sale
If you’re looking to recreate a salon-worthy bouncy, Dyson’s airwrap is a no brainer. But with its £479 price tag, it remains a little out of budget for most. Enter: Revlon’s one step hair dryer and volumiser. My favourite affordable alternative, it’s even cheaper right now thanks to Amazon’s sale.
Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £37, Amazon.co.uk
Named the best viral hot brush in our guide to the best ones to buy, the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser is also on sale with a 41 per cent discount. “Dubbed as a Dyson dupe, its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers,” shared our tester who rated it 4.5 stars. “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind,” they added.
The best laptop Amazon spring sale savings
I’m looking to upgrade my laptop this spring, so Amazon’s seasonal sale couldn’t have come at a better time. To help sort the duds from the deals, Steve has rounded up the best laptop deals below, from Apple to Asus. Plus, savings on tablets if you’re after something a little more high tech.
How to get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for free
Amazon Kindle unlimited, two months: Was £18.98, now free, Amazon.co.uk
Kindle unlimited gives you access to more than two million titles, as well as thousands of audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. And even if you don’t own a Kindle ereader, you can enjoy the subscription on the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.
While usually you’d have to purchase books, audiobooks and magazines individually, Kindle unlimited’s blanket subscription rate gives you complete access (just like Netflix).
While Kindle unlimited would usually set you back £9.49 a month, you can enjoy it for free for two months thanks to Amazon’s spring sale deal.
Le Creuset is on offer in Amazon’s spring sale
If Le Creuset’s signature cast iron casserole dish has been on your wish list for a while, look no further than this discount.
Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £285, now £160.30, Amazon.co.uk
Highly versatile, it can be used on all hob types, as well as for making sauces, roasting and slow-cooking, and even baking in the oven. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel and a stainless steel knob. A similar design featured in our review of the best casserole dishes, so you can trust it’s a worthy investment.
Amazon has slashed its price on these top-rated headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: Was £350, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
With elevated comfort, improved call quality and advanced noise cancellation technology, this pair is a great example of Sony’s top-notch headphones, and they even come IndyBest-rated. Our tester couldn’t get enough of these cans, saying: “The audio quality on offer is top of the tree, with barely a foot put wrong.”
Best beauty Amazon spring sale deals
Amazon’s spring sale is underway, and so far we’ve seen up to 70 per cent off skincare, haircare, body care and more with many of our favourite brands making an appearance, including Maybelline, The Inkey List and Elemis.
Whether you’re stocking up on moisturiser or mascara, Lauren’s rounded up the best beauty deals worth shopping below.
Spruce up your space with these garden furniture deals
Spring is finally here, and with it comes Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale and warmer weather (we hope). Combine the two, and there has never been a better time to spruce up your garden, patio, balcony or whatever outdoor space you have, with some truly stylish garden furniture pieces from Amazon.
If you want to give your green space a much-needed makeover, without breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up some of the best garden furniture deals Amazon has to offer this spring.
This beauty-editor favourite hair oil is on sale
Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £34.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base and was even named the best hair oil in our guide to the best ones to buy. “Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay,” shared our tester, adding that “it also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz.” So, a price cut of more than 20 per cent is sure to make it more tempting.
Looking for an Amazon Fire TV Stick?
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon has 42 per cent off the latest generation of its Fire TV Stick. Packing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Alexa voice control, a processor 25 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Amazon’s newest streaming stick gives you access to all of your favourite TV services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.
This robot vacuum cleaner will do the hard work for you
Eufy Clean by Anker robovac G40 cleaner: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
With four Eufy models securing spots in our round-up of the best robot vacuum cleaners, you’re in good hands with the brand. Now, you can save £70 on this robovac model. Described as having a low noise level and ultra-slim silhouette to reach crevices, the vacuum comes with a mapping function which should identify the most efficient path to clean your home. Plus, the clever machine senses when the battery is low and heads back to its dock to charge. As robot vacuums go, this machine is relatively affordable, at less than £200, so snap it up while you can.
Shop more deals in home appliances below:
