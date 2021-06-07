Whether you need to upgrade your wardrobe for summer, stock up on essentials for your kids or want to add some stylish new furniture to your home, the Next sale is the perfect chance to bag a bargain.

The fashion and homeware retailer typically holds four seasonal sales each year where it offers up to 50 per cent off womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture lines across Next’s own products and hundreds of big-name brands.

The last sale took place at the end of March to make way for new summer stock. So shoppers may be wondering when the next shopping bonanza is scheduled for.

Popular with bargain hunters, the sales are known for drawing crowds of shoppers to bricks-and-mortar stores, with thousands of people lining up ahead of Next’s 5am opening. Those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own home wait eagerly in a virtual queue to bag the best deals.

If you’re keen to make the most of the sale, we’ve got all the latest news and tips to make sure you don’t miss out, from when the event is due to start, to how to get a VIP slot and the key to getting the best bargains.

When is the Next sale 2021?

The retailer has so far not confirmed a date for its summer sale. However, rumours have begun circulating online.

According to a shopper in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, the event could start on 10 July, while Money Saving Central is predicting an even earlier date, with VIP shoppers being given access on 29 June and the main sale launching on 3 July.

This prediction comes after last year’s summer event started at a similar time, with VIP slots available from 20 June and in-store offers commencing from 2 July.

While an exact date is unknown, we can be sure of the time of day, as Next updates its clearance section at around 4.30am each morning (except on a Sunday), so make sure to set your alarm.

How do I access the Next sale?

The Next sale is typically available in stores as well as online.

However, with social-distancing measures still in place across the UK, it remains uncertain whether brick and mortar shops will host the sale as usual. You can find your nearest Next shop by using its store locator tool.

If you choose to shop the event online, you will need to register for an account in advance.

How to get a Next sale VIP slot

If you would rather not spend hours in a queue – physical or virtual – then it might be worth signing up for a VIP slot, which gives you access to the sale earlier than others.

There are a limited number of slots available and they are on a first-come, first-served basis. It isn’t always clear when booking will open, so keep checking the website and sign up for emails to give yourself the best chance of booking the earliest slot.

To be able to book a VIP slot, there is also a list of strict criteria that you must meet:

You must have a Next flexible credit account with at least £250 credit available

You must have placed and kept an order from the Next Directory within the past year

You must have an up-to-date email address registered with Next, and be registered to receive sale and promotional emails

You must have returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered

How to get the best deals

Pick your items in advance – As well as checking back here for all the latest offers, it’s a good idea to think about which items you would like to buy in advance. Having a VIP slot allows you to log in up to 48 hours before the sale begins via the “Next sale preview”, link where you can see what the retailer has on offer and make note of item codes so you’re ready to quickly add them to your basket and checkout when the time comes. If a VIP slot isn’t an option for you, make a list of the type of products you wish to purchase and stick to it to avoid any poor last-minute decisions.

Sign up to newsletters – Make sure your email address and mobile phone number is up to date in your account section too, as it’s likely that Next will be sending out information to its customers about the sale in the days leading up to it.

Get Next Unlimited – If you’re a devoted Next shopper you could save a fortune on delivery costs with Next Unlimited. It costs £20 a year and gets you unlimited next-day deliveries, seven days a week. You can also choose a specific time slot and returns are free. As regular home delivery costs £3.99, signing up for this service pays for itself if you expect to make more than five orders per year.

Early deals to shop now

While you’re waiting for the official summer sale to start, Next has a clearance section that is live all year round that’s worth checking out.

The section has savings across all categories, including womenswear, menswear, kids and home, so it’s good to keep checking back as there are some great deals to be had. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite items below.

