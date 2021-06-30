Plastic Free July is an annual global movement that encourages people to reduce their plastic consumption for the whole month. And, what started from humble beginnings in 2011 has since attracted the masses, with an estimated 326 million people joining in last year.

By inspiring people to consider their everyday plastic usage and make small lifestyle changes, the campaign shows how we can all help to reduce the impact of plastic on our planet. And by now we all are aware of its horrors. Plastic stays on Earth without biodegrading, it clogs up animal’s stomachs and pollutes our waterways and motorways. If we don’t change our ways, by 2050 there could be more plastic, by weight, than fish in the sea. And similarly as concerning, less than 10 per cent of all plastic ever produced has been recycled.

Awareness is growing, and the movement has now gained traction from large corporations. Supermarkets in the UK have pledged to go plastic-free by the end of 2023, with some, including Waitrose, also committed to making sure all own-label packaging is widely recycled, reusable or home compostable by this date. The plastic bag levy has also seen the use of disposable bags fall by 95 per cent.

But, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, commitments to tackle plastic waste have seemingly been put on hold and the crisis may in fact have worsened. Notably, plastic bag bans have been reversed or delayed in some countries owing to hygiene fears.

Some parts of the plastic renaissance has been inevitable amid the pandemic, such as the need for personal protective equipment (PPE). But, disposable plastic face masks pose a huge environmental risk – it’s estimated that they are produced on a similar scale to plastic bottles, 43 billion per month. But unlike plastic bottles, of which 25 per cent are recycled, there is no official guidance on mask recycling, meaning that a phenomenal amount will end up polluting our environment.

Other sectors have jumped back on the plastic train too. Many UK pubs, restaurants and fast-food chains have been serving in takeaway cups, in a takeaway capacity or not. But, these measures might not be necessary, as reusable cups, bottles, and containers are safe to use, as long as they are washed properly and social distancing is observed.

Now more than ever, it’s time to cut our plastic consumption and take part in Plastic Free July’s award-winning campaign to save both our planet’s and our own health. Making small changes is simpler than it seems: leave plastic out of your shopping trolley and consider the alternatives, keep an eye out for A Plastic Planet’s “plastic free” trust mark on products and packaging, and where possible, buy loose fruit and vegetables from supermarkets.

To make it a little easier, here are our tips on how to live a plastic-free life – from reusable lunchboxes to updating your beauty regime, this is everything you need to ace it.

