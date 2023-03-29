Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re patiently waiting for Prime Day to bag a bargain, we’ve got good news – Amazon’s Spring Sale is currently in full swing. There’s savings across all shopping sections, from laptops, tech and TVs to appliances and household essentials.

Whether you’re looking to save money on pricier items like vacuum cleaners and air fryers, or could do with stocking up on weekly staples like dishwasher tablets, here at IndyBest we’re keeping an eye out for the best deals.

You can also follow along with our Spring Sale live blog, to view the top saving finds as they land. So far, we’ve seen products sliced in price from big-name brands like Apple, Finish, Shark, Simba and Tefal. Our expert shopping team has found a Dyson dupe for less than £40, an Echo dot smart speaker with 45 per cent off, and a 33 per cent saving on a Fire TV stick. But, you’d better be quick to snap up these deals as the event ends at midnight tonight.

In the meantime, we’ve noticed a massive saving on an Oral-B electric toothbrush. The smart toothbrush is currently reduced by 68 per cent, which means a whopping £150 discount. Here’s everything we know about this Spring Sale Oral-B buy.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush, white: Was £219.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This electric toothbrush deal will save you £150, as the white version of this Oral-B smart model is currently reduced by 68 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. It has five brushing modes which include daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care options. Meanwhile, the handle has a two minute timer and it also enables pressure control to protect your gums from brushing too hard.

A charger, three brush heads and a travel case are included too. It can be synced up with the Oral-B app for brushing technique and oral health support as well.

An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we included an Oral-B model in our best electric toothbrushes review round-up, where our tester said: “Oral-B’s excellent app backs up the brush’s performance, so you will be able to really fine-tune your brushing regime to get the most out of the brush and value for money.”

