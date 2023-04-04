Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sound the alarm: Easter is less than a week away. From indulgent hampers to much-loved hot cross buns, there are lots of treats to tick off the shopping list – but a well-stocked chocolate egg supply is arguably the most important.

Whether you choose to mark the long-weekend with a Sunday roast, an Easter-egg hunt for the kids or just a big family get-together, these sweet treats are often a crucial part of celebrations.

Luckily, if you’re looking for 11th-hour delights, retailers such as Amazon and Ocado have you covered for both kids and adults alike.

From a supersize Cadbury box and a Lindt Lindor chocolate truffle egg to novelty designs and Tony’s Chocolonely mixed bags, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to last-minute Easter eggs.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best Easter eggs to buy ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with all these sweet treats arriving in time for your cracking celebrations.

Cadbury creme eggs, pack of 48: £24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The ultimate gift for chocolate fans or a great way to shake up your annual Easter-egg hunt, this bulk box of Cadbury creme eggs contains 48 individual treats. Containing a gooey white and yellow fondant filling, the creamy milk chocolate egg promises to be moorish. With a Prime membership, this pack will arrive with next-day delivery or by Saturday 8 April with standard delivery.

Buy now

Lindt Lindor milk chocolate Easter egg, large: £9, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An indulgent treat for Easter, Lindt’s Lindor milk chocolate Easter egg has a smooth, melting milk chocolate truffle middle. Using some of the highest-quality ingredients from around the world, it will make for a decadent gift to yourself or a loved one.

Buy now

M&S extremely chocolatey hot cross bun egg: £6, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Securing a coveted spot in our round-up of the best Easter eggs for 2023, M&S’s extremely chocolatey hot cross bun egg was dubbed the best novelty design. “We don’t know how they’ve done it, but Marks and Spencer has created a huge Easter treat that tastes like chocolate and hot cross bun at the same time. Fans of a fruity chocolate bar are going to love this non-egg egg,” our tester said. You can choose your Ocado delivery day to ensure the hybrid egg arrives in time for the bank holiday.

Buy now

Waitrose sunny side Sam Easter egg: £4.80, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Another fun novelty egg, Waitrose’s sweet fried-egg design will ensure a cracking Easter. Made using Fairtrade cocoa, the hollow white-chocolate shape is decorated with milk and coloured chocolate. Better still, you can save 20 per cent right now.

Buy now

M&S drippy dippy egg: £4, Ocado.com

(M&S)

M&S’s milk chocolate Easter egg has been hand-decorated with a white and yellow chocolate drip for a fried-egg effect. The cocoa design has vanilla flavouring for an extra sweet finish.

Buy now

Tony’s Chocolonely egg-stra special chocolate eggs: £5, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

A brand much-loved for its eco-friendly chocolate, this special Easter mix includes dark chocolate, milk chocolate, milk chocolate caramel sea salt, white chocolate, milk chocolate hazelnut, dark milk chocolate and dark chocolate almond sea salt. Perfect for mini Easter egg hunts or those wanting to sample the choc brand, you can use click and collect to get the bag the following day.

Buy now

Hotel chocolat Easter H-box, 180g: £14.50, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Including 15 melt-in-the-mouth tiddly chocolate eggs, there’s something for every taste in Hotel Chocolat’s elegant Easter gift box. A final flourish of gold makes it a luxurious Easter gift, either as an indulgent treat for one or sharing gift for two.

Buy now

M&S Curly the cockapoo: £4.50, Ocado.com

(M&S)

From its intricate curly coat to sweet pink nose and collar, complete with a bone name tag, M&S’s Curly the cockapoo is packed with detail. Made entirely from chocolate that has been produced with responsibly sourced cocoa, Curly is hollow and complete with plastic-free packaging.

Buy now

Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate Easter egg, large: £11, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

An Easter classic, Lindt’s gold bunny will delight kids and adults. A large milk chocolate egg is packaged alongside the brand’s signature bunny. Sweetly dressed in gold packaging with a dressy red ribbon, no celebration is complete without the milk chocolate bunny.

Buy now

