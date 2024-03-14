Hotel Chocolat’s Easter eggs are currently reduced at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Easter is an eggcellent time of year for chocolate fans. Whether you go for a fruity chocolate Easter egg, plant-based treat, or perhaps something a little nutty, the shelves are brimming with Easter eggs, bunnies and more (think M&S’s chocolate Highland cow), so there’s plenty to get eggcited about.

In the lead-up to Easter (which, FYI, lands on Sunday 31 March this year), we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for cracking Easter egg deals, so you can get your chocolate fix for less. If it’s a luxury offering after this year, then Amazon has you covered, with 15 per cent off the price of a selection of the boutique chocolatier’s Easter eggs, chocolate boxes, hampers and sweet tipples.

While the creator of the famous Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate maker certainly needs no introduction, we featured the extra thick caramel egg in our review of the best Easter eggs for 2024 – in fact, it won the top spot, with its “innovative dual design, and the amount of chocolates included inside’’ wowing our writer.

So, without further ado, these are the deals you can add to your Easter basket now.

Hotel Chocolat everything extra thick egg: Was £29.45, now £25.03, Amazon.co.uk

When only the thickest, most decadent Easter egg will suffice, this Hotel Chocolat extra thick egg should hit the spot. In fact, we featured a similar Easter egg from the chocolatier in our tried and taste-tested review of the best Easter eggs you can buy this year, so we can vouch for their thickness.

A brand new launch for Easter is this extra thick egg which, made with half milk and dark chocolate and half milk with hazelnut praline, seems to offer the best of both worlds if you have trouble choosing between deeper and lighter chocolate. If the egg itself wasn’t enough, Easter goodies nestled inside include caramel bunnies, salted macadamia, strawberries and cream eggs and champagne mini eggs. An Easter treat indeed.

Buy now

Hotel Chocolat the Easter sleekster: Was £25.95, now £22, Amazon.co.uk

Looking to devour something a little different this year? This box of Easter-themed chocolates looks sure to be a delight, whether it’s a springtime gift, something to share between friends and family, or an indulgent pick-me-up for only you to enjoy. The Easter-themed collection spans scrumptious-sounding chocolate mini eggs, including pistachio, salted caramel cream, warming simnel cake and champagne-infused whipped cream. With 30 little Easter caramels, pralines and boozy treats to tuck into, there’s plenty to go around, but if you’re after something a little smaller, look to the Easter H-box (was £15.45, now £13.13, Amazon.co.uk)

Buy now

