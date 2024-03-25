This Hotel Chocolat Easter egg box is currently reduced at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Easter is an eggcellent time of year for chocolate fans. Whether you go for a fruity chocolate Easter egg, plant-based treat, or perhaps something a little nutty, the shelves are brimming with Easter eggs, bunnies and more (think M&S’s chocolate Highland cow), so there’s plenty to get eggcited about.

In the lead-up to Easter (which, FYI, lands on Sunday 31 March this year), we’ve been keeping our eyes peeled for cracking Easter egg deals, so you can get your chocolate fix for less. If it’s a luxury offering after this year, then Amazon has you covered, with savings on the boutique chocolatier’s Easter box.

The creator of the famous Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate maker certainly needs no introduction. We featured its extra thick caramel egg in our review of the best Easter eggs for 2024 – where it won the top spot, with its “innovative dual design, and the amount of chocolates included inside’’ wowing our writer.

But Hotel Chocolat deals are hard to come by, even when it comes to Easter eggs. Thankfully, we’ve found a tasty saving on the brand’s Easter chocolate box for you to bite into.

Hotel Chocolat the Easter H-box: Was £15.45, now £14.50, Amazon.co.uk



Looking to devour something a little different this year? This box of Easter-themed chocolates looks sure to be a delight, whether it’s a springtime gift, something to share between friends and family, or an indulgent pick-me-up for only you to enjoy. The Easter-themed collection spans scrumptious-sounding mini eggs, including 15 chocolates with 10 different flavours to choose from, such as strawberries and cream, raspberry super milk, salted macadamia and pistachio.



