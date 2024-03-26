Jump to content

The Lookfantastic beauty egg is full to the brim of must-haves

Worth more than £200, it includes some of our favourite brands

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 26 March 2024 16:09
<p>Elemis, Medik8 and more are included </p>

Elemis, Medik8 and more are included

(The Independent)

Easter is fast approaching with chocolate eggs, rabbit figures and tiny chick-filled bonnets lining the shelves of some of our favourite supermarkets. Although, if that doesn’t quite take your fancy, a new wave of Easter treats has started to trickle down from some of our favourite stores and are sure to satisfy many a beauty buff: Easter beauty eggs.

Although they may seem rather niche, the seasonal purchase is incredibly popular, with searches for Lookfantastic’s beauty egg up 895 per cent week on week. What’s more, the beauty retailer’s egg has in fact sold out seven years in a row. So, we’re pretty excited to see that it’s still available to buy right now.

Of course, we got our hands on it first to see exactly what’s inside and whether it’s worth the £60 price. If you’re looking for spoilers, keep scrolling, otherwise, head straight to Lookfantastic to snap it up now and keep an element of surprise.

How we tested Lookfantastic’s beauty egg

The Lookfantastic beauty Easter egg before we opened it

(Lauren Cunningham)

Cracking open the beauty egg, we wanted to see exactly what was inside. We assessed the number of products available and the worth of the egg (often novelty beauty buys cost a lot less than their worth). During testing the individual products, we considered whether we were happy to unbox them, as well as how much use we would get out of each one. Keep reading for our thoughts.

Lookfantastic beauty egg 2024

Lookfantastic beauty egg review.jpeg
  • Value: £206
  • Highlights: Elemis superfood oil, Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye 6 cream, Anastasia Beverly Hills dewy set setting spray
  • Why we love it
    • Great product selection
    • High worth value
  • Take note
    • Hard to open

If you’re still scrolling then expect a whole host of spoilers as this year’s beauty egg is a standout. Not only have we found a long list of our favourite products hiding inside, but some of them come in adorable mini sizes, making them perfect for travelling with.

First to catch our attention was a full-sized Elemis superfood oil – a face oil packed with high fatty acid ingredients including, sweet almond oil, meadowfoam seed oil, flax seed oil and rice bran oil to help nourish the skin and add much-needed moisture – usually worth £54.

Medik8’s crystal retinal ceramide eye 6 cream, worth £54, also stood out as a key find, proving the egg is more than worth its price tag. The retinal cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as take away puffiness, and it feels incredibly hydrating on the skin.

For make-up fans, you’ll find the Iconic London enrich and elevate mascara in the shade black, worth £22, which even houses a growth agent ingredient to help make lashes even longer. We were also pleased to unbox the Anastasia Beverly Hills dewy set setting spray 100ml, which is worth £26. During testing, we found it really did help our make-up last throughout the whole day, wit no top-ups needed. And, for those who love a mini, the trending Sol de Janeiro delícia drench body butter 25ml has been shrunken down to an adorable size. And we promise it smells just divine.

  1. £60 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Lookfantastic beauty egg 2024

All in all, Lookfantastic’s beauty egg is great value for money – costing just £60 but worth more than £200, it’ll certainly make a great alternative to sweet treats this Easter. Although we’re already surprised to see it still available to buy, so you’ll have to move fast if it has caught your eye.

