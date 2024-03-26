The Lookfantastic beauty egg is full to the brim of must-haves

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Easter is fast approaching with chocolate eggs, rabbit figures and tiny chick-filled bonnets lining the shelves of some of our favourite supermarkets. Although, if that doesn’t quite take your fancy, a new wave of Easter treats has started to trickle down from some of our favourite stores and are sure to satisfy many a beauty buff: Easter beauty eggs.

Although they may seem rather niche, the seasonal purchase is incredibly popular, with searches for Lookfantastic’s beauty egg up 895 per cent week on week. What’s more, the beauty retailer’s egg has in fact sold out seven years in a row. So, we’re pretty excited to see that it’s still available to buy right now.

Of course, we got our hands on it first to see exactly what’s inside and whether it’s worth the £60 price. If you’re looking for spoilers, keep scrolling, otherwise, head straight to Lookfantastic to snap it up now and keep an element of surprise.

How we tested Lookfantastic’s beauty egg

The Lookfantastic beauty Easter egg before we opened it (Lauren Cunningham)

Cracking open the beauty egg, we wanted to see exactly what was inside. We assessed the number of products available and the worth of the egg (often novelty beauty buys cost a lot less than their worth). During testing the individual products, we considered whether we were happy to unbox them, as well as how much use we would get out of each one. Keep reading for our thoughts.