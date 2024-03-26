The Lookfantastic beauty egg is full to the brim of must-haves

Lookfantastic beauty egg 2024
- Value: £206
- Highlights: Elemis superfood oil, Medik8 crystal retinal ceramide eye 6 cream, Anastasia Beverly Hills dewy set setting spray
- Why we love it
- Great product selection
- High worth value
- Take note
- Hard to open
If you’re still scrolling then expect a whole host of spoilers as this year’s beauty egg is a standout. Not only have we found a long list of our favourite products hiding inside, but some of them come in adorable mini sizes, making them perfect for travelling with.
First to catch our attention was a full-sized Elemis superfood oil – a face oil packed with high fatty acid ingredients including, sweet almond oil, meadowfoam seed oil, flax seed oil and rice bran oil to help nourish the skin and add much-needed moisture – usually worth £54.
Medik8’s crystal retinal ceramide eye 6 cream, worth £54, also stood out as a key find, proving the egg is more than worth its price tag. The retinal cream works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as take away puffiness, and it feels incredibly hydrating on the skin.
For make-up fans, you’ll find the Iconic London enrich and elevate mascara in the shade black, worth £22, which even houses a growth agent ingredient to help make lashes even longer. We were also pleased to unbox the Anastasia Beverly Hills dewy set setting spray 100ml, which is worth £26. During testing, we found it really did help our make-up last throughout the whole day, wit no top-ups needed. And, for those who love a mini, the trending Sol de Janeiro delícia drench body butter 25ml has been shrunken down to an adorable size. And we promise it smells just divine.