The beauty Easter eggs to have on your radar in 2024

Although Easter is typically reserved for chocolate, skincare, haircare and make-up brands are edging their way into the market, with beauty-themed seasonal treats. Think egg-shaped tins stocked with mascaras, gift boxes housing hand lotions and bath bombs crafted into the forms of cute Easter characters.

So, if you aren’t a fan of sugary treats, or you’re shopping for a beauty buff, these cosmetics-stuffed eggs could be the Easter gifts to go for – Lookfantastic, Rituals, Glossybox and more have a whole host of options to choose from.

The Lookfantastic beauty egg is so popular, in fact, it’s sold out seven years in a row. So, if these eggciting (sorry, we had to) cosmetics treats take your fancy, it’s probably best to move fast – it’s not like we need much of an excuse to treat ourselves to a new beauty buy.

Keep scrolling to find out which Easter-themed finds have caught our eye. Spoiler alert: we’ll be revealing what’s inside each egg, so perhaps only skim through if you’d like to keep the contents a surprise.

Lookfantastic beauty egg 2024: £60, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

Lookfantastic’s bestselling beauty egg is back for 2024 and, of course, we’ve already got our hands on it. With goodies worth more than £206 hidden inside, you can expect to find a full-sized Elemis superfood facial oil, which is usually worth £54 alone; Medik8’s crystal retinal ceramide eye 6 cream, worth £54; an Iconic London enrich and elevate mascara in black, worth £22; and the Anastasia Beverly Hills dewy set setting spray, 100ml, worth £26. Plus, for those who love a mini, the trending Sol de Janeiro delícia drench body butter has been included in an adorably dinky 25ml pot. So, there really is something for everyone.

Buy now

Rituals Easter gift set: £37.50, Rituals.com

(Rituals)

For those who love body care bits, this Rituals Easter gift is sure to be a standout buy. Included inside the pretty blue egg is a 200ml foaming shower gel; a 70ml hand lotion, and a 50ml hair and body mist, all from the fragrance range the ritual of karma. White tea and lotus flower are the key ingredients, lending it a gentle, relaxing scent that’s sure to go down well with any lucky recipient.

Buy now

Glossybox 2024 Easter egg limited edition: £40, Glossybox.co.uk

(Glossybox)

Fans of Glossybox, rejoice, as the brand’s beauty egg is bursting with fabulous beauty bits. Worth more than £167, the £40 seasonal treat includes full-sized versions of Guvu’s velvet lip cream, worth £22; Iconic London’s highlight pencil, worth £16; Bondi Sands wild strawberry lip balm, worth £4.95; and This Works stress check sleep lotion, worth £16. Plus, there are mini versions of the L’Oreal professional metal detox shampoo and hair mask, Peter Thomas Roth pumpkin enzyme mask, Elemis pro-collagen morning matrix, Elf power grip primer and Schwarzkopf Professional osis+ session extra strong hold hairspray. Although, you need to be a Glossybox subscriber to purchase this Easter treat.

Buy now

L’Occitane shea beauty Easter egg: £18.50, Loccitane.com

(L’Occitane)

Shea butter is one of the oldest hero beauty ingredients, helping to hydrate and nourish skin, so, it’s no surprise to see L’Occitane has leant into it with it’s brightly coloured beauty egg. Coming in at less than £20, it’s a budget-friendly option that’s sure to put a smile on your recipient’s face. Inside the egg, there’s a 75ml shea shower oil, 30ml shea butter hand cream and 20ml ultra rich body cream.

Buy now

StylPro beauty podlette: £29.99, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic)

If you’re more of a DIY gift giver, this StylPro beauty podlette could be the perfect egg-shaped organiser for you to fill full of treats. Not only is it an incredibly functional find, with a see-through shelf and tiny drawers to help streamline your cosmetics cupboard, but it also looks really sweet. Although, it’s definitely more of an extravagant present when filled with your lucky recipient’s favourite beauty bits.

Buy now

Lush happy egg: £38, Lush.com

(Lush)

Lush is always one of the best places to find seasonal beauty treats, with bestselling Halloween, Christmas and now Easter bath bombs regularly stocking the store’s sweetly scented shelves. The brand’s happy egg includes a brightly coloured tin with five beauty buys hidden inside: a golden egg shower gel, conga shower jelly, rock star rabbit soap, golden egg bath bomb melt and rainbow bubble bar. So, anyone who enjoys a bath is sure to be impressed with this foaming find.

Buy now

For more beauty recommendations, take a look at our guide to the best vitamin C serums