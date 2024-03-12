Bubble Skincare review: I put the TikTok viral range to the test

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Known for the bright, fun and colourful packaging, as well as the affordable, science-backed formulas, Bubble has quickly become a popular brand among an older Gen Z audience. With products selling out frequently and more than 558k posts on TikTok under the hashtag #bubbleskincare, it certainly seems that the hype is real – but what makes the brand so special?

In terms of the Bubble’s mission, Shai Eisenman, CEO of Bubble, told The Independent that the main focus is on “long-term, long-lasting product efficacy over quick and risky results”, so all of its products are “designed to be super gentle and perfect for the needs of those with young, sensitive skin”.

The brand also strives to inspire confidence in young generations by treating them, and their skincare issues, with respect and never talking down to them. With all its products costing less than £20, as well as being cruelty-free and vegan, it’s accessible. The three words that stood out as Eisenman talked about the brand mission were “effective, innovative and affordable”, which clearly shines through.

Social media, TikTok in particular, is a key player in Bubble’s success. When talking about the marketing of the brand, the dangers of social media and having such a young impressionable audience, Eisenman felt strongly about educating and uplifting teens. “The reality is that skin can be scary and skin care can be intimidating – we all place a lot of pressure on how our faces look and feel, and we knew that if we built a place on TikTok that helped young people feel heard, informed, and happy to be there, then the virality would naturally occur,” she notes.

To really assess the quality and performance of Bubble’s skincare products, I took on the task of putting them to the test. Keep reading to find out my thoughts.

How I tested Bubble Skincare

(Ella Duggan)

As a 22-year-old, I’m in the middle of the brand’s Gen Z target audience – but even if you are not, Bubble notes that its products are suitable for all skin types and ages. To give some context to my skin, I had acne my whole adolescence and have only recently had it cleared up by an intense round of Roaccutane – so I certainly consider myself a tough critic for skincare products.

During testing, I used all of the products within this piece so that every tiny change could be attributed to Bubble. Following recommended usage from the brand’s website and maintaining the same routine. The brand is tailored towards younger skin, so I considered whether the products were gentle and kind and if they helped with prominent adolescent skin issues like oiliness, redness and acne. Similarly, I took into account how hydrating and nourishing the products felt, and if the formulas were heavy or lightweight enough for reactive skin types. Is the brand worth the hype? Take a read.

The best Bubble skincare products for 2024: