From vacuum cleaners to air fryers and everyday essentials like toilet paper or batteries, Amazon has long been the go-to destination for just about anything and everything you could ever need.

But, while it might not be your first port of call when it comes to topping up your beauty arsenal, the famous online giant has also become a one-stop shop for some of the best brands in the business.

In recent years, Amazon has taken major steps to introduce a growing number of high street and luxury labels to its line-up, meaning you can get your hands on drugstore essentials, hair tools and high tech beauty gadgets in just a few clicks.

The retailer’s treasure trove of products is a gold mine for beauty shopping, covering everything from make-up to skincare from brands like ghd, Olaplex, L’Oreal, Anastasia Beverly Hills and many more. And, in true Amazon fashion, there are regular deals and limited-time offers up for grabs.

You can also get next-day delivery, meaning you’ll never need to panic about running out of your favourite cleanser or foundation.

Read more:

With so much on offer, you run the risk of spending hours scrolling through what’s available. So, to save you some time we’ve rounded up some of the best beauty brands to shop at Amazon right now.

(Anastasia Beverly Hills)

If your unruly furrows are getting you down, then you need help from the eyebrow experts over at Anastasia Beverly Hills. On the brand’s Amazon storefront, you’ll find a range of different categories to shop, including bestsellers like brow wiz (£23, Amazon.co.uk), which also happens to be one of our favourites, featuring in our round-up of the best eyebrow products.

Other sections worth shopping include lips, face and eyes, with everything from the brand’s dewy setting spray (£32, Amazon.co.uk) to the soft glam eyeshadow palette (£46, Amazon.co.uk) up for grabs.

Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills at Amazon.co.uk now

(Olaplex)

No longer a hair stylist’s best kept secret, Olaplex has found global success in recent months owing to its game-changing line of haircare products that help restore brittle, dry and over-processed locks.

Each of the brand’s six at-home products are available to buy at Amazon, including no.3 (£19.84, Amazon.co.uk), which shoppers have called a “miracle treatment” and is labelled as a number on bestseller. Other must-have buys include No.0 (was £26, now £19.12, Amazon.co.uk), which currently has 26 per cent off. In our review of the bond building treatment, our tester said it left their hair looking noticeably shinier with far fewer split ends.

Shop Olaplex at Amazon.co.uk now

(Elizabeth Arden)

With everything from skincare to cosmetics and fragrance on offer, Elizabeth Arden’s products are some of the most popular among beauty fans, and it’s not hard to see why. In our round-up of the best beauty products to buy at Amazon, one of our testers highlighted the brand’s eight-hour lip protectant with SPF15 (£15, Amazon.co.uk) as their must-have. “Designed to be more like a lipstick in shape than other balms, it’s easy to glide on and is super nourishing thanks to the vitamin E,” they said. “After using it, my lips feel very hydrated and it doesn’t feel thin or quickly wear off as other balms do.”

Other top picks worth picking up include the eight-hour cream skin protectant (£21, Amazon.co.uk) and daily ceramide youth restoring eye serum capsules (£30.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Shop Elizabeth Arden at Amazon.co.uk now

(ghd)

That’s right, the brand that’s been saving us all from bad hair days since 2001, ghd is available to buy at Amazon. The label’s storefront allows shoppers to browse a range of categories including hair straighteners, hair dryers, curling tongs, brushes and heat protectant sprays.

Among our favourite tools is the platinum plus styler (£173.91, Amazon.co.uk), which won best buy in our round-up of the best hair straighteners for having a speedy heat-up time and hair-saving technology.

Shop ghd at Amazon.co.uk now

(Oribe)

A brand adored by Victoria Beckham, Oribe offers a range of hair products including conditioners, oils and thickening sprays. If you’ve already stocked up on the Spice Girl’s favourite signature shampoo (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk), we recommend trying the dry texturizing spray (£49.77, Amazon.co.uk) next.

Featuring in our round-up of the best ones, our tester praised it for soaking up greasy roots. “Packed with aloe vera to smooth, hydrate and protect your hair, this cult favourite will give you volume that won’t fall flat,” they said. “Thanks to a polymer blend – long molecules that form a protective shield over your hair – your tousled waves won’t frizz or feel stiff no matter how much product you use.”

Shop Oribe at Amazon.co.uk now

(La Roche-Posay)

La Roche Posay is perhaps one of the most well-known French skincare brands that has made its way to the online giant. One of the brand’s most popular products, the toleriane ultra fluid sensitive skin (£26.58, Amazon.co.uk), featured in our round-up of the best moisturisers for eczema, with our reviewer saying it was well worth the investment. However, the brand’s anthelios XL SPF50+ sunscreen (£20.01, Amazon.co.uk) is also a hit, which was mentioned in our round-up of the best beauty products to buy on Amazon.

“If I’m feeling a bit fancy, I’ll mix a touch of foundation into it. But I love it most when I’m doing something adventurous that requires a generous slathering of protection, like cycle touring or skiing, as its mattifying capabilities make me feel reassured that my shine will stay under control, even in stinky, sweaty conditions,” our tester said.

Shop La Roche-Posay at Amazon.co.uk now

(St Tropez)

From mouse to gel formulas and face serums, if you’re looking to achieve a summer glow all year round, we recommend visiting the St Tropez store at Amazon.

You’ll find an array of best-selling products, including the self tan express bronzing gel (£18.45, Amazon.co.uk), which won best buy in our round-up of the best fake tans. “The express tan is easily customisable; wear for one hour for a light finish; two for a medium glow and three for a deep, dark tan,” our tester said. “It’s pricey, but you won’t get a more authentic looking false tan elsewhere.”

Already got plenty of tan? The Amazon store also has a number of accessories worth adding to your kit, including a double sided applicator mitt (£3.99, Amazon.co.uk) and tan remover (£10.49, Amazon.co.uk).

Shop St Tropez at Amazon.co.uk now

(Mario Badescu)

Loved by Kendall Jenner and Drew Barrymore, Mario Badescu is best-known for its skincare offerings and you’ll find all your favourite products on Amazon at affordable prices. From acne-spot treatments to body washes, there’s so much to choose from but one of our go-to buys is the facial spray (£10.88, Amazon.co.uk), which featured in our round-up of the best hydrating face mists.

“A blend of herbs and rosewater, it’ll come to the aid of dehydrated skin and lightly moisturise,” our tester said. “You can spray it over makeup too without it shifting your carefully applied foundation.”

Shop Mario Badescu at Amazon.co.uk now

(Urban Decay)

Browse a collection of Urban Decay’s bestselling make-up, from bronzer and eyeliner to foundation and the ever-popular naked palettes (£44.50, Amazon.co.uk).

If you’ve already got a bottle of the brand’s famous all nighter setting spray (£29.07, Amazon.co.uk), consider the primer potion (£17.99, Amazon.co.uk), which featured in our round-up of the best eyeshadow primers. “This is a cult product for good reason. It holds shadow on oily eyelids even in serious heat, blends out imperfections and seriously ups the intensity of eyeshadow pigmentation,” our tester said.

Shop Urban Decay at Amazon.co.uk now

(L’Oreal)

From hair products to make-up and anti-ageing skincare, L’Oreal is a great all-rounder, with something to offer almost every beauty shopper. And, the good news is that there are a plethora of bargain buys to be had by the brand at Amazon, including the viral hair treatment, wonder water (£4.95, Amazon.co.uk), which currently has an impressive 50 per cent off.

In our review of the conditioner, our tester said it left their locks feeling smooth and tangle-free. “We would certainly recommend it to anyone with similar hair, who shies away from anything that will weigh wispy locks down,” they said.

Shop L’Oreal at Amazon.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and make-up buys, try the links below:

For an effortless summer glow, read our review of the best face tanners, from sprays to serums

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.