It Cosmetics your skin but better CC+ illumination: Was £32.50, now £26, Boots.com

If you’re looking for a lightweight, glowy alternative to foundation, this took the top spot in our review of the best CC creams. What makes this so great “is the subtle micro light-reflecting pigments that illuminate the face, giving a dewy glow that looks fresh, healthy and natural without the use of glitter or highlighter-style shimmer”, praised our writer. It also offers “great hydration” and has “anti-ageing properties that work to give your skin a more balanced appearance (and it has a great SPF50 protection too)”. It’s an excellent buy, especially with 20 per cent off.

Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment: Was £15, now £12, Boots.com

In 2021, this treatment reached cult status thanks to TikTok, so if you’re yet to take the plunge and try it, now’s the time. When we reviewed it, our writer noted that it “evened out all areas of discolouration and redness and left our skin looking clear and glowy”, giving a “luminous boost”. “With one application, it left our skin looking better than it has in a long time,” said our writer. With such glowing reviews (pardon the pun), we’d run, not walk.

Mac stack mascara: Was £26, now £20.80, Boots.com

We’re surprised but glad to see Mac’s latest mascara included in the Boots premium brands sale. It received rave reviews from our tester, who noted that it “doesn’t feel heavy or crispy like some volume formulas”. They said their lashes remained “weightless and soft, and, most importantly, in place without any flaking or smudging throughout the day” – even after 40 applications, yes 40.

Fenty skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF30: £34, now £27.20, Boots.com

The sun has finally got its hat on, but that means it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re wearing sunscreen, and that’s where this one comes in. Landing a spot in our guide to the best moisturisers with SPF, our writer noted that it gave their “moisture levels a boost” and left skin instantly more “soft and smooth”. Better still, it serves as a “good base for make-up”.

Drunk Elephant slaai make-up melting butter cleanser: Was £29, now £23.20, Boots.com

Having launched in the UK in 2018, Drunk Elephant made waves. And it’s this cleanser that took the top spot in our guide to the best products to buy from the brand. It’s “fairly loose in texture compared to some balms once it’s out of the tub”, and it “melts across skin with very little work, dissolving grime and make-up”, noted our writer. If you suffer from sensitive skin, you’ll be glad to know our tester experienced “zero sting when used on the eyes”.

Anastasia Beverly Hills brow freeze styling wax: Was £23, now £18.40, Boots.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the OG creator of the brow freeze trend, so if you’re looking to tame, enhance and sculpt your browse, this is the product you need. When our tester reviewed it, they noted that the styling wax “fixes even the most wayward of hairs without leaving any residue or a stiff finish in its stead – and it’s so easy to use”. If you’re concerned about the application, we found it “uncomplicated, mess-free and can be used to create any brow shape you desire”. If you’re still not convinced, our tester said it had become a permanent fixture in their kit, “even on make-up free days – our only regret is that we didn’t try it sooner”.

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder: Was £34, now £27.20, Boots.com

If the spring and summer heat causes your make-up to melt off your face, you need this setting powder in your life. It works to set and maintain the colour of your foundation, and it promises to leave skin looking more flawless. And it needn’t be used only on your face – Kim Kardashian’s MUA used this on her eyes when creating her simple Oscars look.

