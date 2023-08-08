Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether you’re flying off to warmer climes or staying closer to home this summer, the new Boots summer glow getters premium beauty box is here with a selection of body, haircare and skincare to help beauty fans tick off their summer checklist while trying out new formulas for less.

Only available online at Boots, the beauty bundle comes packed with products while setting shoppers back just £55 – the products included would usually cost more than £200 when bought separately.

The 16-product selection dips into buzzy and popular brands, such as Drunk Elephant, REN Skincare and Fenty Skin, and covers holiday must-haves such as aftersun, as well as haircare and skincare picks geared towards glowy results, from body oil to scrubs and more.

Read more: The best body sunscreens for everyday use

Ideal for trying out new skincare without paying full price, or plumping for full-sized versions, the bundle also means getting your hands on conveniently travel-sized products on top of the five full-sized products from Elemis, Fenty Skin, Seoulista, Boots and Grown Alchemist nestled inside.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Boots beauty box and the products included within it.

Boots summer glow getters premium beauty box: Worth £208.09, now £55, Boots.com

(Boots)

Containing a generous collection of 16 skincare, haircare and body care products, the summer glow getters beauty box comes brimming with formulas to help you feel pampered this summer, from the likes of Rituals, Clarins, Elemis and Sol De Janeiro. When it comes to full-sized products, you can expect to find the Elemis superfood glow priming moisturiser, Fenty Skin’s buff ryder exfoliating body scrub and more inside, with the whole lot promising a saving of more than £150. Available now, you can get your hands on the beauty box online.

Buy now

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: £35, Boots.com

(Boots)

Featured in the summer bundle in a 25ml travel size, the viral Sol De Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream is famed for affording the skin a smoother finish, while offering a firming effect, topped off with a subtle shimmer. With its ingredients including caffeine-packed guarana, the formula is described by the brand as boasting a salted caramel and pistachio scent.

Buy now

Elemis superfood glow priming moisturiser 60ml: £40, Boots.com

(Boots)

If you’re after a glow-getting primer to use this summer, Elemis’s superfood glow priming moisturiser could be just the ticket when it comes to creating a dewy finish. It’s formulated with brightening kombucha and fermented ginger, alongside fermented green tea seed oil to nourish the skin. While we haven’t tested this formula before at IndyBest, you can use it as a primer, highlighter or purely as a moisturisier for a hydrated glow.

Buy now

Fenty Skin buff ryder exfoliating body scrub: £28, Boots.com

(Boots)

Made with smoothing sugar, salt and super-fine sand said to buff away dead skin cells, this exfoliating body scrub from Fenty Skin comes enriched with shea butter and coconut oil, said to nourish and soften, while Barbados cherry is also on hand to condition, and pomegranate, papaya, and pineapple enzymes help to exfoliate, too.

Buy now

Arkive the good habit hybrid oil: £9.33, Boots.com

(Boots)

Made with baobab and jojoba oils to help moisture and nourish every hair type, this Arkive pick landed a spot in our round-up of the best hair oils. Our tester noted the brand’s B-corp status and how its 50ml size was perfect for travel. What’s more, the product can also be used on “dry locks to fight frizz and flatten flyaways.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on fashion, hair, beauty and more, try the links below:

After more afforable beauty? Here’s our guide to the best budget skincare