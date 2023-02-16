Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are some brands that have developed a cult following – Drunk Elephant being one of them. Ever since its long-awaited launch in the UK in 2018, it has been loved by bloggers and beauty experts alike for its promising-sounding formulas and its bright, enticing packaging.

Now, a new product has launched: the bouncy brightfacial, which is yet another to add to the trophy cabinet of products in your bathroom. Aiming to clarify uneven skin tone, fade the appearance of spots and dark marks, as well as reducing any redness in your complexion, this brightening treatment has certainly caught our attention.

Currently exclusive to Space NK, the face mask can be used as the last step of your skincare routine during the day or at night, for an extra boost.

Drunk Elephant’s approach to dominating the beauty industry is through its high-tech and clinically proven ingredients across its skincare range. Featuring a combination of synthetic and natural elements, the entire range is (and always has been) free of what the brand calls the “suspicious six”: essential oils, alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS.

If you’re a Drunk Elephant fan – or perhaps you’re new to the brand but are intrigued by the sound of this latest product – continue reading to find out more about this radiance-boosting face mask.

Drunk Elephant bouncy brightfacial: £60, Spacenk.com

(Space NK)

With a formula including 10 per cent azelaic acid and 1 per cent salicylic acid, the mask is designed to correct any appearance of blemishes and discolouration (often caused by sun exposure and improper use of sun cream).

Its triple-antioxidant brightening complex targets dark spots and post-acne marks, hyperpigmentation, visible signs of photodamage and other uneveness to the skin tone – while its combination of moisturising plant oils – including marula, chia, fermented green tea and pumpkin seed – all work to replenish the skin.

Its formula of ceramides, niacinamide, tocotrienols and fatty acids are said to strengthen and support a healthy skin barrier – with the face mask also claiming to maintain a skin-friendly pH of 4.2.

It is recommended to apply two to three pumps as the last step in your nighttime or daytime routine and it can be mixed with Drunk Elephant serums or moisturisers – such as the C-firma fresh serum (£67, Spacenk.com) for the day and the protini powerpeptide resurf serum (£71, Spacenk.com) at night. Just remember to add your favourite SPF at the end of your routine.

