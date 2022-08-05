Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Charlotte Tilbury’s mystery boxes are back – here’s how to get yours and fast

Whether you’re after skincare or make-up, you’re in for a treat

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 05 August 2022 11:18
Owing to the fact they’re limited edition, you’ll have to act fast

(The Independent)

Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous beauty brand is the one to know.

Loved by everyone from celebrities to TikTokers, many of its products have reached cult status, including the pillow talk range and its pinkgasm beauty light wand.

And now, thanks to its summer sale, its much-loved mystery boxes have returned. These surprise parcels offer you the chance to try some of the brand’s most sought-after products.

The mystery boxes also offer you a 50 per cent discount on the contents, which consists of six full-size products. So we’re particularly excited to see that the brand has brought them back now.

Whether you’re looking for a skincare saviour, or want to completely overhaul your make-up bag, you’re in for a real treat. But, these are in limited supply, so you’ll want to be quick if you want to snap one up.

Charlotte Tilbury makeup to mesmerise mystery box: Was £190, now £95, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Make-up products are Charlotte Tilbury’s bread and butter, so you can expect some excellent products in this mystery box. In each box, you’ll find six full-size products and benefit from a 50 per cent saving.

While the contents remain under wraps, the brand notes that your makeup to mesmerise mystery box will feature some of the brand’s bestselling and easy-to-use make-up for eyes, cheeks, and lips. So with this in mind, for starters, you can expect to receive an eyeshadow palette and lipstick, plus so much more.

Go on, treat yourself!

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s magic hydrate and glow mystery box: Was £227, now £113, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

If you’re a huge fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare (we certainly are), or perhaps you’ve never tried any of its formulas before, the magic hydrate and glow mystery box offers a great way to sample some of its bestselling hydrating products.

Owing to the fact that its contents remain a complete surprise until you unbox it, we have no details of what will be inside. But what we can say is you’ll receive six of its skincare products, which are said to be hydrating and glow-giving, and you’ll also benefit from a 50 per cent saving. What more could you want?

Not that you’ll need any more convincing, but if you do, Charlotte Tilbury’s skincare range has been heavily praised by our testers. Notably, Charlotte’s magic skin secrets set (£50, Charlottetilbury.com) received glowing reviews, so you can trust that the products are worth the money. We described the magic serum crystal elixir as being “packed with powerhouse ingredients including blemish busting niacinamide and brightening vitamin C”, and we also praised the brand’s award-winning magic cream moisturiser as “perfect for dry skin”.

Buy now

Due to the popularity of these mystery boxes, you’ll want to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Looking for more beauty recommendations? Read our guide to Charlotte Tilbury’s summer sale

