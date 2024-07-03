Do eyelash serums work? The experts weigh in

Support truly

Eyelash serums carry ambitious claims, but do they actually work? With fluttery, full lashes the holy grail of beauty, these specialised formulas are an increasingly appealing alternative to pricey extensions or fiddly falsies.

With more than 200 million views on TikTok, brands such as Meghan Markle’s go-to RevitaLash and UKLash (praised by Molly-Mae and Sophie Habboo) have brought eyelash serums to the forefront in recent years with their viral formulas.

Working to condition and strengthen lashes from root to tip, the serums are formulated with growth-encouraging ingredients, such as peptides, proteins and castor oil for the appearance of a fuller flutter.

But unlike extensions, eyelash serums aren’t an overnight miracle – and you have to put in the time to see any kind of results (think anywhere between six weeks to three months).

Whether you’re in the market for an eyelash serum or want to learn more about the trend, we went to the experts to find out if eyelash serums actually work – plus the effective formulas to invest in.

Do eyelash serums actually work?

When it comes to eyelash serums, not all formulas are created equal and the results can vary from person to person. Dr Ophelia Veraitch, consultant dermatologist, told The Independent that it all comes down to the serum’s ingredients. “Oil-based serums can be thought of as ‘moisturisers’ for the shafts of the hair shafts,” she explains. “They won’t actually make the eyelashes grow longer or make them thicker.”

Instead, oil-based serums “can keep the hair shafts in better condition and make them appear healthier and shinier”. This gives the desired look of longer and fuller lashes.

Dr Veraitch adds that the only eyelash serums that actually work to grow and thicken eyelashes contain active ingredients like latanoprost or bimatoprost, but these are prescription-only ingredients.

How quickly can you see results from eyelash serums?

As with most skincare buys, individual results vary from person to person. Claire Larsen, RevitaLash’s cosmetics global master educator, said that it also comes down to the individual lash cycle.

“That’s why from time to time you might notice you’re having an especially good lash day where perhaps more of your lashes are in their telogen, or rest phase, where the lashes have reached their peak length before shedding,” she explains. This means one size doesn’t fit all.

“On the flip side,” Larsen says, “typically about 35-40 per cent of lashes are in the anagen phase where the lashes are just starting to bud and grow again and so you might be more aware of having a bad lash day.” So, a lack of visible change doesn’t necessarily mean the product isn’t working.

RevitaLash’s own research shows 98 per cent of participants experienced an improvement in lash appearance within just six weeks of use of RevitaLash advanced (£99, Lookfantastic.com), while UKLash cite 12 weeks and Lancôme claims a month.

How to use eyelash serums

According to Larsen, “consistency is key”. Most formulas will only see results with daily use, but Larsen adds that it’s important to note that “using it more than once a day won’t yield ‘better’ or faster results”.

Larsen says to “apply your lash serum directly to your upper eyelashes above the lash line only, avoiding lower lash application”, adding that “it’s imperative to start with a clean, oil-free eye area”. Then, let the product dry for at least two minutes before applying the next step of your morning or evening routine.

The eyelash serums to try

Dr Veraitch suggests looking for pure oil-based serums, such as the Shavata brow 100 per cent cold pressed lash strengthener (£25, Shavata.co.uk). “I have been using it myself for many years (and recommending it to my hair patients),” she says.

Alternatively, RevitaLash’s advanced conditioner (£59, Lookfantastic.com) remains a beauty editor favourite (it secured the top spot in our round-up of the best eyelash serums). “The intention is that they will condition, strengthen and enhance your natural lashes,” Larsen says. “The ingredients help to defend against harmful free radicals that can cause our lashes to become brittle and make them more prone to breakage all while making them look more shiny and healthy.”

Our tester couldn’t help but agree: “We found that it applied easily and that – as its rave reviews suggest – our lashes looked noticeably more conditioned, thicker and longer after roughly six weeks of continual usage. A definite repeat purchase.”

