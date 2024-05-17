This eyelash serum gave me fuller lashes in just two months

Revitalash advanced eyelash conditioner
- Best: Eyelash growth serum
- Size: 2ml, 3 month supply
- Key ingredients: Peptides, moisturising agents and nourishing botanicals
- Application process : Apply one swipe of serum across a dry lash line at night
- Results after use: Conditioned, thicker and longer lashes
- Why we love it
- Effective
- Easy to use
- Longlasting results
The formula
Working together to encourage healthy lash growth, RevitaLash’s eyelash serum is formulated with a blend of peptides, vitamins and plant extracts. It is also one of the few clinically proven serums available that has been developed by ophthalmologists (medical eye specialists).
The holy grail of these ingredients are the amino acids (peptides) which work to stimulate growth while protecting against breakage. On top of this, you also have B vitamins that help condition and strengthen your lashes, while biotin is responsible for maintaining healthy and strong hair.
Coming in a 2ml tube, the brand promises there’s enough formula in there for around three months of use. Testifying to these claims, we’ve been applying a morning swipe across our upper lash line for more than two months and there’s no sign of it running out just yet. You can also purchase 3.5ml (£129, Lookfantastic.com), which is said to last for six months.
The application
Applying the serum couldn’t be simpler. Make sure there’s no make-up or residue on your lashes and apply a thin line of the product directly onto your lashes, above the lash line. It’s not recommended to apply it more than once a day as that can irritate your eyes. We used the product each day in the morning, letting it dry completely before applying any additional make-up.
The results
Within two weeks, we saw a noticeable difference in the length and healthiness of our lashes. And within two months, we felt happy to forgo mascara for a more naturally full look.
Beyond length, we observed that our lashes had an extra curl to them and were a shade darker than before, which only added to the voluminous look. The conditioning element of the serum also worked wonders and our lashes have never felt softer.
Cementing our own conclusion, everyone we asked was unanimous in thinking that we were wearing mascara or falsies when we were in fact au naturel.