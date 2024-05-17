Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

This eyelash serum gave me fuller lashes in just two months

Both Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian credit their lashes to this brand

Sponsored by
Daisy Lester
Friday 17 May 2024 12:17
The brand has also launched an eyebrow serum
The brand has also launched an eyebrow serum (AFP via Getty Images/iStock/The Independent )

From Disney cartoon characters to 1800s portrait paintings, fluttery and full eyelashes have been a desirable face-framing feature for centuries. But the modern methods to enhance your natural lashes can range from fiddly falsies to pricey extensions.

Enter lash serums. With more than 130 million views on TikTok and mounting, this new hack has come to the forefront of beauty in recent years. The specialised formulas aim to condition, strengthen and lengthen, as well as healthier and more defined lashes over continued use. A simple concept, but does it work in practice?

One avid user who certainly thinks so is Meghan Markle, who credits her own flutter to an OG brand of the relatively new eyelash serum world. In an interview with Allure, the Duchess of Sussex shouted out RevitaLash’s advanced eyelash conditioner as central to her beauty regime.

"I [use] RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she said. And the Duchess isn’t alone in her adoration, with the serum counting Kim Kardashian and Vogue Williams among its fans, too.

Founded in 2006 by Dr Michael Brinkenhoff, RevitaLash emerged as a solution for his wife who was being treated for cancer at the time and dealing with eyelash loss – leading to the birth of the brand’s first lash conditioning serum. The product’s fusion of anti-oxidants, amino acids and B vitamins was formulated with the aim to fortify, smooth and soften lashes, as well as defend them from breakage and brittleness.

Fast track to now and the brand has also launched a haircare line and brow serum, but the original lash conditioner remains its most popular product (RevitaLash says one sells globally every 30 seconds). With such big claims and a-list endorsement, naturally, we decided to put it to the test.

Related stories

10 best eyelash serums that add strength and volume
What you need to know about lash growth serums
This hair supplement made our locks shinier and fuller after just four weeks
11 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested by beauty experts
15 best mascaras for sensitive eyes that define and lengthen lashes

How I tested Revitalash advanced eyelash conditioner

My lashes before and after two months (Daisy Lester)

Revitalash claims that you’ll see noticeable results within two months, so we tested the serum for just over eight weeks. In order to assess any difference it made to our eyelashes, we looked for overall improvements to the health, glossiness and thickness of our lashes – as well as all-important length.

Our lashes are neither long nor short but mascara does make a serious difference and we’re rarely caught without a lashing of it on. As such, we were hoping to see Revitalash’s serum replace our daily mascara by offering a more natural flutter.

Revitalash advanced eyelash conditioner

revitalash.png
  • Best: Eyelash growth serum
  • Size: 2ml, 3 month supply
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, moisturising agents and nourishing botanicals
  • Application process : Apply one swipe of serum across a dry lash line at night
  • Results after use: Conditioned, thicker and longer lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Effective
    • Easy to use
    • Longlasting results

The formula

Working together to encourage healthy lash growth, RevitaLash’s eyelash serum is formulated with a blend of peptides, vitamins and plant extracts. It is also one of the few clinically proven serums available that has been developed by ophthalmologists (medical eye specialists).

The holy grail of these ingredients are the amino acids (peptides) which work to stimulate growth while protecting against breakage. On top of this, you also have B vitamins that help condition and strengthen your lashes, while biotin is responsible for maintaining healthy and strong hair.

Coming in a 2ml tube, the brand promises there’s enough formula in there for around three months of use. Testifying to these claims, we’ve been applying a morning swipe across our upper lash line for more than two months and there’s no sign of it running out just yet. You can also purchase 3.5ml (£129, Lookfantastic.com), which is said to last for six months.

The application

Applying the serum couldn’t be simpler. Make sure there’s no make-up or residue on your lashes and apply a thin line of the product directly onto your lashes, above the lash line. It’s not recommended to apply it more than once a day as that can irritate your eyes. We used the product each day in the morning, letting it dry completely before applying any additional make-up.

The results

Within two weeks, we saw a noticeable difference in the length and healthiness of our lashes. And within two months, we felt happy to forgo mascara for a more naturally full look.

Beyond length, we observed that our lashes had an extra curl to them and were a shade darker than before, which only added to the voluminous look. The conditioning element of the serum also worked wonders and our lashes have never felt softer.

Cementing our own conclusion, everyone we asked was unanimous in thinking that we were wearing mascara or falsies when we were in fact au naturel.

  1. £99 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: RevitaLash advanced conditioning serum

Delivering the same effect as natural-looking falsies or lash extensions, the serum gets there by conditioning and strengthening your lashes. There was a noticeable difference within just two months and by continuing to use it just two or three times a week moving forward, we hope to maintain these results.

As a premium-priced product that costs just shy of £100, RevitaLash’s advanced formula is certainly an investment for most but, if you’re in the market for fuller lashes through healthy means, you won’t regret splashing out.

See how RevitaLash’s advanced eyelash serum compared with others on the market in our round-up

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£300 off a 7 night stay with the deal of the week - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
10% off first orders £20+ using this ASOS promo code
Travelodge Discount Code
Save 5% on all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop - Member exclusive
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in