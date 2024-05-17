This eyelash serum gave me fuller lashes in just two months

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

From Disney cartoon characters to 1800s portrait paintings, fluttery and full eyelashes have been a desirable face-framing feature for centuries. But the modern methods to enhance your natural lashes can range from fiddly falsies to pricey extensions.

Enter lash serums. With more than 130 million views on TikTok and mounting, this new hack has come to the forefront of beauty in recent years. The specialised formulas aim to condition, strengthen and lengthen, as well as healthier and more defined lashes over continued use. A simple concept, but does it work in practice?

One avid user who certainly thinks so is Meghan Markle, who credits her own flutter to an OG brand of the relatively new eyelash serum world. In an interview with Allure, the Duchess of Sussex shouted out RevitaLash’s advanced eyelash conditioner as central to her beauty regime.

"I [use] RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she said. And the Duchess isn’t alone in her adoration, with the serum counting Kim Kardashian and Vogue Williams among its fans, too.

Founded in 2006 by Dr Michael Brinkenhoff, RevitaLash emerged as a solution for his wife who was being treated for cancer at the time and dealing with eyelash loss – leading to the birth of the brand’s first lash conditioning serum. The product’s fusion of anti-oxidants, amino acids and B vitamins was formulated with the aim to fortify, smooth and soften lashes, as well as defend them from breakage and brittleness.

Fast track to now and the brand has also launched a haircare line and brow serum, but the original lash conditioner remains its most popular product (RevitaLash says one sells globally every 30 seconds). With such big claims and a-list endorsement, naturally, we decided to put it to the test.

How I tested Revitalash advanced eyelash conditioner

My lashes before and after two months ( Daisy Lester )

Revitalash claims that you’ll see noticeable results within two months, so we tested the serum for just over eight weeks. In order to assess any difference it made to our eyelashes, we looked for overall improvements to the health, glossiness and thickness of our lashes – as well as all-important length.

Our lashes are neither long nor short but mascara does make a serious difference and we’re rarely caught without a lashing of it on. As such, we were hoping to see Revitalash’s serum replace our daily mascara by offering a more natural flutter.