Met Gala 2025 beauty, live: The best make-up, from Sydney Sweeney to Pamela Anderson

The dress code for this year's fundraiser is 'tailored for you' ( Getty/Reuters )

Fashion’s big night out is upon us again, and with it, the usual gowns, red lips, and smoulders. Held on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Anna Wintour-hosted event is a benefit to raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute.

Each year, the ball revolves around a new fashion exhibit. As announced last October, the 2025 gala will celebrate Black dandyism for Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Tonight’s dress code is “Tailored for You”, with A-listers Pharrell Williams, Coleman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and A$AP Rocky joining Wintour as co-chairs.

But while many commentators focus on the fashion, the night’s beauty looks often fly under the radar. As a beauty journalist, I’ll be scrutinising every look – live – to bring you the latest innovations from the famous Fifth Avenue carpet. I’ll work out which MUAs have worked on each star, and bring you the exact products used to create each look from Chanel, Pat McGrath and more.

As always, the Met “invite[s] creative interpretation” on the theme, so I’ll be on hand hour-by-hour to see how (and if) those interpretations translate. Follow along for all the latest looks express from the US. I’ll be posting in real time as the stars step out.