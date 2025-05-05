The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Met Gala 2025 beauty, live: The best make-up, from Sydney Sweeney to Pamela Anderson
Follow live for all the glitz and glamour as the stars ascend the infamous Met steps
Fashion’s big night out is upon us again, and with it, the usual gowns, red lips, and smoulders. Held on the first Monday in May at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Anna Wintour-hosted event is a benefit to raise money for the Met’s Costume Institute.
Each year, the ball revolves around a new fashion exhibit. As announced last October, the 2025 gala will celebrate Black dandyism for Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Tonight’s dress code is “Tailored for You”, with A-listers Pharrell Williams, Coleman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and A$AP Rocky joining Wintour as co-chairs.
But while many commentators focus on the fashion, the night’s beauty looks often fly under the radar. As a beauty journalist, I’ll be scrutinising every look – live – to bring you the latest innovations from the famous Fifth Avenue carpet. I’ll work out which MUAs have worked on each star, and bring you the exact products used to create each look from Chanel, Pat McGrath and more.
As always, the Met “invite[s] creative interpretation” on the theme, so I’ll be on hand hour-by-hour to see how (and if) those interpretations translate. Follow along for all the latest looks express from the US. I’ll be posting in real time as the stars step out.
Pamela Anderson unveils micro fringe
Pamela Anderson's minimalist make-up era continues as the star unveils a light blush flush and rosy pink lips to offset the glitz and sparkle of her sculpted dress.
The Last Showgirl actress also revealed a new 'do with micro bangs and a blunt bob, perfectly swept back with a bejewelled clip.
Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala beauty look revealed
As an ambassador for the brand, Sydney Sweeney has stepped out with a full face of Armani Beauty. Sweeney's makeup artist Melissa Hernandez has her wearing Armani’s prisma glass lip gloss (£32, Boots.com) and luminous silk cheek tint (£27, Boots.com).