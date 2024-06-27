I’m a beauty writer and this is what I’m buying in the Nars sale

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you’re asked to think of a beauty brand that pretty much never misses, one of the first that will likely spring to mind is Nars. Best known for its outstanding base products, it’s a seriously respected beauty brand that’s used on red carpets and catwalks alike.

As a beauty writer, I spend more time than the average person talking to make-up artists, and one brand that has come up time and time again over the years has been Nars. However, it does sit on the more premium end price-wise with products ranging from around £12 for a mini mascara to more than £75 for a bronze and brush set.

But if there’s anything you’ve been eyeing up and not quite brought yourself to buy, then today’s the day because you can currently get 20 per cent off Nars on LOOKFANTASTIC. With so many excellent products to choose from, I’ve gone through and picked out my absolute favourites to help you make the most of this deal.

These are the items I’d be adding to my basket as a beauty writer.

Nars Cosmetics radiant creamy concealer: Was £26, now £20.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

One of my favourite concealers of all time, the radiant creamy concealer is a must-have for brightening under the eyes. It comes in 30 shades and has a crease-free formula that keeps your under-eyes looking smooth and awake all day long. The creamy consistency is easy to blend in seconds, and once it’s set - which is quick - it doesn’t budge. If you’re only getting one thing in the sale, this should be it.

Buy now

Nars Cosmetics pure radiant tinted moisturiser SPF 30/PA+++: Was £37, now £29.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

If you’re after ‘your skin but better’ then this tinted moisturiser is calling your name. Despite looking quite thick when it comes out of the tube, it feels really lightweight on the skin and can easily be massaged in with fingers or dabbed lightly in with a make-up sponge. It’s a great option for warm summer evenings when you still want your skin to breathe or if you’re looking for a boost of brightness without much coverage. It comes in 13 shades and it’s an SPF30.

Buy now

Nars Cosmetics afterglow liquid blush: Was £30.50, now £24.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

For a natural flush, the afterglow liquid blush is a must-have. It’s a sheer formula that blends easily and smoothly over cheeks thanks to its creamy texture. It has a doe foot applicator which deposits just the right amount, allowing you to build up the pigment to the amount that you want.

Sodium hyaluronate keeps the product from drying out on the skin, which keeps the glow going all day, giving a beautiful dewy finish, perfect for summer. Should you need any more convincing, read my full review of the afterglow liquid blush.

Buy now

Nars cosmetics radiance primer spf 35: Was £22, now £26.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

Craving an extra boost of brightness? Let us introduce you to the radiance primer from Nars. It comes out of the tube as a glinting light pink and is a mixture of cream and gel. When massaged into your skin with fingers – this is not only quicker but more effective than a brush or sponge for this texture – becomes a pearlescent base.

It feels hydrating on the skin and also includes SPF 35 for protection against the sun (although, I’d recommend applying a face SPF too). Your base products will sit smoothly on top of this primer and will appear more glowy than they would on their own. This is one of those products that you don’t realise you lean on every day until you no longer have it. A make-up bag staple.

Buy now

Nars Cosmetics Laguna bronzing powder: Was £33, now £26.40, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Nars )

This edit wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of the signature Laguna bronzing powder. A warm, pigmented bronzer, this instantly transforms skin from dull to sun-kissed. It has gold undertones so is particularly good for skin that is well-suited to warm tones and comes in eight bronzing shades. With a subtle glimmer, it feels lightweight on the skin and blends seamlessly to create flawless and sculpted make-up.

Buy now

