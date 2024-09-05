Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Most of us remember getting our first hair dryer. You instantly felt glamorous and grown-up – and chances are it was from BaByliss.

The brand’s hair dryers remain as popular today as they were when Babyliss launched in the Fifties. Not only do its tools help you recreate a salon-grade bouncy blow-out at home, but they’re far cheaper than other market leaders (we’re looking at you, Dyson).

My first hair dryer was BaByliss, as was my first pair of hair straighteners (which I still have to this day). But with so many high-tech and multi-purpose launches from the likes of ghd, Dyson and Shark in recent years, BaByliss now has some fierce competition in the hair-drying game.

But the brand now has a new dryer, which uses advanced airflow technology and boasts a quiet, high-speed motor for fast styling. The sleek, streamlined design also feels thoroughly modern, which sets it apart from BaByliss’s other dryers.

How I tested

open image in gallery Testing the BaByliss air power pro ( Daisy Lester )

I got my hands on the BaByliss tool, swapping my go-to Dyson supersonic hair dryer for the new air power pro. Testing its ease of use, the speed and heat settings, various attachments and considering the final results, here’s my verdict.