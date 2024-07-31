Color Wow’s money masque ‘works wonders’ on dry and damaged locks

Support truly

Color Wow is the haircare world’s worst-kept-secret. From its dream coat treatment for sleek and shiny locks to the money mist that promises ‘expensive’ hair, the brand’s cult formulas work to fight frizz and maintain coloured strands.

While it may seem like Color Wow has just burst onto the scene (and your TikTok for-you page), the UK-based brand was actually founded by the former CEO of John Frieda, Gail Federici, in 2013.

Putting her wealth of experience (three decades’ worth) into Color Wow’s game-changing products, the brand’s roster spans shampoos, conditioners, serums, masks, volumisers and sprays.

It’s safe to say it’s got the A-lister seal of approval, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez both plumping for Color Wow haircare to achieve their enviously sleek locks. It also helps that hairdresser to the stars (and a regular in The Kardashians) Chris Appleton is the brand’s global creative director.

But the star of the line-up has to be the money masque. With nearly 130 million views on TikTok and a formula that not only strengthens strands but hydrates, smoothes and cleanses your hair, it’s well-deserving of a spot in your haircare arsenal. In fact, our tester said it worked “literal wonders” on their hair. Here’s everything you need to know.

Color Wow x Chris Appleton money masque: £39.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery

“Whether you have dry or dehydrated hair, damaged hair or are looking to give your locks a bit of TLC, this nourishing hair mask works wonders,” noted our review of Color Wow products. Dubbed a must-try if you’re looking to achieve shiny, sleek hair, the masque has a gel consistency to it. Compared to other hair masks, it’s “easy to apply and you only really need a small amount to cover the hair”.

If you’re in a rush, our tester found that you can leave the hair mask on for as little as three minutes and still see and feel a difference. But, leaving “it on for around fifteen minutes for a more intensive treatment once every other week”, delivers even better results.

“It is worth noting that this is not a leave-on treatment and should be washed off, as leaving it on could leave the hair feeling weighed down or rather slimy,” they added. If you’re keen to try the masque for yourself, you can currently save nearly £10 thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC.

