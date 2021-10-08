When you think of Shark chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its vast range of hardworking vacuum cleaners – much-loved by everyone’s favourite queen of clean, aka Mrs Hinch.

Now the brand has added another string to its bow, and its on a mission to disrupt the hair care industry by launching a brand new hairdryer: style iQ (£229, Johnlewis.com).

Shark spent years developing the perfect design for its all-new styler, with the futuristic model promising to dry hair quickly and with minimal heat damage thanks to the high velocity heated ionised air.

It’s also developed a range of different accessories for the style iQ, including a diffuser and concentrator. Better still, the dryer automatically adjusts the heat and airflow settings based on the head you use.

The design certainly looks as though Shark is hoping to rival Dyson’s supersonic dryer (£299.99, Boots.com), so if you’re looking to get your hands on the new style iQ, read on for everything there is to know.

Shark style iQ hair dryer and styler HD100UK: £229, Johnlewis.com

(Shark)

Available to buy now

Attachments: Diffuser, concentrator

Diffuser, concentrator Number of heat settings: 3

3 Number of air flow settings: 3

3 Cool shot: Yes

Yes Cord length (m): 2.5m

2.5m Wattage: 1600W

We were lucky enough to try this out briefly ahead of the launch and received a bouncy blow-dry from hairstylist, Aaron Carlo, who is working alongside Shark to demonstrate how to use the all-new style iQ. While we’ve not yet used the tool ourselves, the results were exactly what we wanted from our blow-dry: sleek, voluminous hair.

The hair dryer comes with two attachments: a diffuser and concentrator. The former looks much the same as usual designs and is said to work by circulating the airflow from root to tip, creating more refined, natural-looking curls. Meanwhile, the concentrator creates a more sleek, straight blowdry.

The style iQ automatically alters the heat and air flow settings based on the attachments you’re using for the best possible results. There is also a cool shot that works to set the style for a longer-lasting hold.

As for its design, it looks fairly similar to the Dyson supersonic (£299.99, Boots.com), so we are intrigued to see how it’ll fare up. We’ll be back with our full review soon.

Buy now

