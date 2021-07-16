When it comes to sale season, few high street stores do it better than Marks and Spencer – and this year’s summer sale, which just dropped in stores and on the M&S website, doesn’t disappoint.

There are significant savings to be had across womenswear, menswear, kids clothing and even homeware and beauty, with discounts of up to 50 per cent off.

Whether you’re on the hunt for bras and nightgowns, new summer bedding, or something different for your skincare routine, it’s definitely worth taking a scroll. However, the vast choice of fashion items up for grabs makes this the best section to focus your attention on, if you ask us.

Not only will you find deals on hundreds of current season lines (1,218, to be precise), another perk of the M&S sale this time around is the fact that many of the third-party brands that the retailer has launched over the last year are also included in the offers – there’s the likes of Jaeger, Nobody’s Child, White Stuff and Joules alongside M&S’s own in-house brands.

Here’s our pick of just some of the best buys to pick up now in the M&S sale – move quickly, because if the brand’s previous sales are anything to go by, the wide range of sizes that are still in stock now won’t be around for long.

Pure cotton lace trim waisted dress: Was £49.50, now £34, Marksandspencer.com

This dress was voted the best buy in our edit of the best summer dresses, and for good reason – it’s a versatile, lightweight addition to your wardrobe that you’ll pull out year after year.

“This pretty as a picture, 100 per cent cotton dress is the epitome of easy to wear chic, as it’s super comfortable and appropriate for so many occasions,” our reviewer wrote. “There’s a removable slip, which is great for stopping the dreaded transparency of white dresses, especially when wearing in the city. But for beach days, you can ditch the slip and throw this light and airy style over your swimsuit and head for a cocktail or two come evening.” It comes in a choice of black or white.

Pure cotton checked short sleeve blouse: Was £25, now £15.50, Marksandspencer.com

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – you can’t go wrong with gingham, especially when it’s in a classic black and white. This cute notched-neckline blouse would be ideal for tucking into high-waisted jeans or shorts, or pairing with a floaty skirt for a more relaxed, ethereal look. Add your favourite white trainers and you’ll be ready for your next picnic (or pub trip, as the case may be).

Jaeger straw bucket bag: Was £55, now £40, Marksandspencer.com

If you don’t already have a great straw bag in your collection, now’s your chance to pick one up for less. We like the square handle on this Jaeger option, which brings added interest to the staple style, and the fact it’s smart enough to carry to the office, but still roomy enough to tote on days out at the weekend. Look closely and you’ll see that the natural jute finish is also woven with metallic threads to give it a subtle hit of added glamour, too.

Double breasted trench coat: Was £55, now £35, Marksandspencer.com

Yes, this is a summer sale, but we know by now that we can’t always trust the great British weather – which is where this handy trench coat comes in. Traditionally trenches are beige or taupe, but we’re big fans of this fresh apple green twist, which feels more apt for days when you’re shifting between sunshine and showers in a matter of seconds. It’s made from a blend of cotton and recycled material, and has M&S’s signature water-repellant Stormwear technology to help you stay dry when the heavens do inevitably open.

M&S tweed straight checked longline blazer: Was £79, now £46, Marksandspencer.com

Love Chanel, but (like the rest of us) can’t justify it? Well this blazer is super affordable and has the chic tweed look of the designer brand. The white jacket features pops of colour with the woven pink, baby blue, purple and yellow threads, which gives it an instantly summery feeling that’s topped off with gold-look buttons. The long length is flattering too and makes it an easy to wear, throw on jacket that instantly makes an outfit. Match it with light blue jeans, a white top and you’re set for weekend brunch.

M&S cotton rich midi slip beach dress: Was £25, now £14.50, Marksandspencer.com

Neon colours are what everyone’s loving at the moment, so whether you’ve managed to book a holiday abroad or have opted for a staycation instead – this citrus coloured beach dress will 100 per cent get you in the holiday mood. It’s lightweight so will keep you cool on the beach or in the park, and the midi length makes it the perfect cover up when the sun does come out. Wear it with an extra wide brimmed hat for the ultimate summer look. If you’re not quite ready for such a bright colour, it’s also available in a teal colour too.

Rosie satin and lace trim tie nightdress: Was £35, now £19.50, Marksandspencer.com

The Rosie range at M&S is one of our favourite high street go-tos when it comes to underwear and nightwear thanks to its flattering silhouettes, great support and comfort. This elegant nightdress is classic Rosie – made from satin (which helps keep you cool at night) with chic ballooned sleeves, while the lace trims add a romantic touch.

M&S satin polka dot camisole pyjama set: Was £25, now £17.50, Marksandspener.com

Polka dots never go out of fashion, and shouldn’t just be reserved for the clothes you wear in the day. This pj set in a sage green colour with contrasting spot, features an empire line camisole with a tie at the back as well as adjustable straps for the perfect fit. It also has contrasting lace cups, which again makes it look much more expensive than it is. The matching shorts have a cute slight frill to the bottom, too.

Pure Cotton Checked Midi Skater Skirt: Was £29.50, now £23, Marksandspencer.com

Gingham is undeniably the must-wear pattern of the season, so much so we couldn’t resist adding another item into the mix as well. But if a top or a full dress in the print is too much for you, opt for this black and white skirt instead. At a midi length, it’s high-waisted with a peplum frill at the bottom which adds a bit of fun. Plus, it will go with just about anything you’ve already got in your wardrobe.

M&S smoothing longline bralette A-E: Was £12, now £8, Marksandspencer.com

Let’s face it, no one wants to wear uncomfortable underwired bras anymore, and over the past year plenty of us have found a new love for bralettes. This one gives a smooth silhouette, is none-wired, offers light support and – most importantly – it’s comfortable. It features adjustable straps and hook and eye fastening at the back.

