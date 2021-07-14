We’re well into the summer sale season, with some of our favourite retailers slashing prices ahead of new stock arriving in time for autumn.

From furniture to fashion, there are plenty of deals to be found at the likes of Next, Dunelm and Made.

One place that’s having a bonanza sale is Selfridges, where you can find up to 60 per cent off everything from skincare and make-up to Lego sets and designer clobber.

We’ve trawled through the 13,890 items on offer to hand-pick the very best savings on brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Ted Baker, ghd and ​​Ray-Ban.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a well-deserved treat for yourself or want to buy a birthday gift for a loved one, you’re in luck.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk instant eye palette: Was £60, now £42, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Pillowtalk is Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular shade – what began as a matte nude-pink lipstick has since expanded into an entire range of products, including this eyeshadow palette that we reviewed when it first launched.

“You couldn’t ask for more from a nude palette – the way the shadows are assigned to different looks is helpful, but you can mix and match across the whole compact and the shades are even more pigmented than in other similar eye palettes we’ve tried from the brand,” our reviewer said, adding: “The colours translate to the eye beautifully – they are ultra pigmented but blend easily without any fall-out.”

Buy now

Ted Baker ripleey textured faux-leather holdall: Was £179, now £89, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Perfect for your staycation plans, this leather holdall also doubles up as a carry-on bag when you next fly. It’ll keep all your clothes and valuables safe and organised, plus, with £90 to be saved, what’s not to love? It’s a classic style that won’t date, and the durable material should last years.

Buy now

Lego technic 42115 Lamborghini sián FPK 37 set: Was £350, now £280, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

For any car fanatics or Lego enthusiasts, this product combines the best of both worlds. It’s a great bargain in the sale and it’s also – thankfully – much cheaper than a real Lamborghini. Suitable for ages 18 and above, there are 3,696 pieces that come together to create the scissor doors, eight-speed working gearbox and V-12 piston engine.

Buy now

Mulberry Lily braided-trim leather shoulder bag: Was £995, now £690, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you’ve long lusted after a Mulberry bag, Selfridges has hundreds of pounds to be saved on the designer label and countless other accessories. This braided trim design currently has a huge £305 saving.

Made from leather sourced from environmentally responsible tanneries, it’s smart and practical with an added modern twist thanks to the woven trim and adjustable strap. Perfect for every day, whether you’re heading to the office or out for dinner, you can’t go wrong with a black leather cross-body bag.

Buy now

Ghd platinum+ black straightener: Was £189, now £160.50, Selfridges.com

(The Independent)

When it comes to hair styling tools, few do it better than ghd, and this pair of straighteners were named our best buy product in our guide to the best straighteners for achieving sleek and stylish locks.

“We loved this styler for so many reasons, from its speedy heat-up time (it takes around 20 seconds to reach 185C) to its ability to create a multitude of hairstyles – it excels at creating natural-looking waves and curls too. When straightening, we found we only needed one stroke to get a great finish, which comes in very handy if you’re running late. The floating plates also glided effortlessly with zero snagging and our hair, which has a tendency to appear dull, looked super-shiny and felt healthy to touch,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

​​Ray-Ban blaze wayfarer sunglasses: Was £156, now £78, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

While the British summertime feels like it’s yet to get going, a good-quality pair of sunglasses will always stand you in good stead. This half-price pair from Ray-Ban ticks all our boxes: they’re stylish, provide 100 per cent UV protection and have a timeless design that will look just as good in five years as it does now.

Buy now

Kiehl’s ultra facial cream: Was £48, now £38, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

If you have sensitive skin that’s prone to irritation, add this pot of cream to your skincare arsenal. We loved it in our guide to the best moisturisers for sensitive skin thanks to its ability to provide simple but effective hydration.

Our reviewer said: “This is a long-standing favourite of ours. It combines glycerin, water and squalane with olive, apricot and avocado oils into a super-moisturising cream. It also contains a glycoprotein derived from glaciers that thrives in extreme climates, providing deep hydration and defence for colder climes.”

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron oval casserole dish, 27cm: Was £240, now £192, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Le Creuset is home to some of the most durable, versatile cookware around and well worth the investment, especially when pieces are on sale. The smaller 24cm dish appeared in our guide to the best casserole dishes, so we can attest to this 27cm version’s quality.

“Naturally, it looks amazing: it’ll up your Instagram game or, if you’re as lame as us, your kitchen credit if you leave it out for your guests to ogle. The pan is certainly versatile, it can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

Sonicare protectiveclean 4300 sonic electric toothbrush: Was £140, now £59.99, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Electric toothbrushes can work wonders to dislodge plaque in places a manual brush simply cannot reach, and, while they don’t come cheap, in the Selfridges sale there’s £80 to be saved on this sonicare model.

It has an automatic pressure sensor that will alert you if you’re applying too much, a battery life of up to a fortnight, 62,000 brush movements a minute and two intensities to choose from for a deep clean.

Buy now

Disney ‘Frozen II’ fold n’ go Arendelle castle playset: Was £50, now £25, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

This fold-out Frozen 2 set is perfect for an upcoming birthday gift and with 50 per cent off, it’s a steal. The royal residence from the hit film includes a library, family portraits, a roaring fire, turrets and accessories such as chairs and cups.

As it folds down flat, it can easily be packed in a bag to keep kids entertained during long car or train journeys too.

Buy now

