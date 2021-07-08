Summertime is in full swing and many retailers are marking the season with flash sales – meaning there’s no better time to update your wardrobe or home interiors at a fraction of the cost.

To give you a taster of what we’ve enjoyed so far, Zara slashed prices by 50 per cent in its summer bonanza, Sweaty Betty has knocked off an extra 20 per cent from its sale items and Nike launched its end of season event with up to 50 per cent off trainers, sportswear and more. There’s also still time to browse huge summer sales at both John Lewis and Ikea, with Next’s much anticipated shopping bonanza due to take place imminently.

Now, high street stalwart Dunelm is getting in on the action with up to 50 per cent off selected items in its seasonal sale. From furniture and home furnishings to bedding and kitchen accessories, Dunelm are delivering the goods to help you refresh tired interiors. Incredibly, prices start from as low as 25p (yes, you read that correctly).

With more than 7,000 products discounted, we’ve sifted through to bring you the deals worth investing in, from lanterns to accent armchairs. Whether you’re after an outdoor rug, table lamp or a quirky mirror, snap up these savings while stocks last.

Dunelm Robson seafoam easy fit pendant: Was £12, now £9.60, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Sage hues are an enduring interiors trend and this Dunelm light shade is perfect for subtly introducing the colour into your home. Boasting a utilitarian feel, the pendant is made from durable steel with a matt finish. Whether dangling over the dining table or a focal point in your bedroom, it’s perfect for refreshing your living space.

Dunelm bamboo laundry ladder: Was £35, now £28, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Adding both style and storage to your bathroom, this bamboo ladder is an ideal addition to the space. Great for hanging towels, beauty organisers, plants and more, the ladder also comes with a removable polyester cloth hamper for storing laundry.

Dunelm non iron plain dye white duvet cover, double: Was £13, now £10.40, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

There’s nothing like crisp white sheets and this double non iron duvet cover is a steal at £10. The cotton and polyester blend combines natural softness and durability while the non iron treatment helps minimise creasing so you can rest easy.

Dunelm Lacey velvet accent chair, blue: Was £179, now £125.30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Save more than £50 on this bold accent chair that’s perfect for tapping into the maximalism trend. The upholstered bright blue colourway in a velvet finish is a contemporary take on the mid-century style accent chair, that boasts an elegant curved design and tapered grey washed oak legs.

Dunelm elements round wall mirror blush, 55cm: Was £20, now £17.60, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Pastel interiors are in, and this Dunelm pink wall mirror is perfect for adding a splash of colour on your wall. The decent size – 55cm – makes for a subtle style statement while its light weight will make it easy to hang.

Dunelm Robson mushroom lever arm task desk lamp: Was £25, now £20, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm )

Whether you’re continuing to work from home or want a bedside table lamp to read under, this Dunelm desk lamp is a bargain at £20. Coming in an on-trend satin nickel mushroom finish, the minimalist and classic design is given a contemporary update.

Dunelm Miami 19517 indoor outdoor rug: Was £109, now £87.20, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

With summer upon us, many of us are revamping our outdoor space for guests, barbecues and gatherings. This Dunelm rug offers an easy way to update your space and it’s currently discounted by 20 per cent. Designed with a high density for added softness and cushioning, it’s perfect for patios, balconies or gardens.

Dunelm large bamboo lantern with hairpin legs: Was £20, now £16, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Rattan is still reigning among interior trends and this natural bamboo lantern will look the part on any surface top. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, light up long evenings in the garden or use it as a quirky bedside light. For just £16, you can’t go wrong.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.