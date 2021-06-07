From upgrading the sofa to sprucing up the garden or investing in artwork, the last year during lockdown has led to many of us making home improvements.

But this doesn’t come cheap. As such, we’re always on the lookout for a good discount – from the upcoming Amazon Prime Day to Wayfair’s clearance sale.

And with warmer weather upon us, many more big-name brands are celebrating the arrival of summer by launching huge sales with stellar savings.

Kicking off today, Ikea is offering up to 50 per cent off some of its items until 18 July – giving you six weeks to snap up bargains across its Scandi-influenced homewares.

If you’re looking to refresh your tired interiors, browsing the retail giant’s offer is a great place to start. You can expect impressive savings on everything from office chairs and tableware to plant pots and lighting.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your garden for guests, upgrade your bed frame or nab a new bedside lamp, there’s something for every homeowner in the sale.

In previous years the annual event has only been available in-store, but, similarly to last year due to the pandemic, you can now also shop the sale online from the comfort of your home.

To save you the endless scrolling, we’ve sifted through the deals to bring you some of the best savings to be had this summer, from lanterns to bar stools.

Ikea slattum upholstered bed frame: Was £179, now £99, Ikea.com

Sleek, contemporary and under £100, you can’t go wrong with this Ikea bed frame. Made from durable material that both looks and feels like leather, the fixed cover boasts a clean and modern design with subtle stitching details. Whether watching TV in bed or reading at night, the padded backrest provides all the support that your neck needs.

Ikea stig bar stool: Was £12, now £9, Ikea.com

A bar stool for under a tenner? We think it’s a no brainer. Perfect for lazy breakfasts and snacks at the counter or island, the silver and black style will prove a contemporary addition to your kitchen while the backrest and footrest provide ample comfort. The frame is designed for stacking, too, so why not get two?

Ikea vitlok plant stand: Was £13, now £9, Ikea.com

Elevate and display your greenery in style with these plant stands that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Lifting your plants off the floor is a great way to make the most of your space, creating a focal point on your patio or inside. Coming in a sleek beige, the stands are made from galvanised steel that should provide good protection from rust.

Ikea atersken table lamp: Was £40, now £25, Ikea.com

Reduced by £15, this opal white glass lamp boasts mid-century and Art Deco influences. The design by Olga Popyrina is perfect for adding some character to a bedside or side table while the mouth-blown glass shade means yours will be entirely unique.

Ikea flintan office chair with armrests: Was £70, now £50, Ikea.com

With WFH still a reality for many, upgrade your setup with this office chair that’s reduced to £50. The adjustable back and tilt-tension mechanism that automatically adjusts to suit your weight and movement means you can enjoy more comfort, while the extra back support and armrests can help prevent back and shoulder ache.

Ikea grasmaro 3-piece gardening set: Was £3, now £2, Ikea.com

Stretch your green fingers with this three-piece gardening set. Comprising a trowel, hand rake and bulb trowel – the trio are handily held together with a ring and are made from hard-wearing and durable plastic, reinforced with fibreglass. Whether a novice or a pro, make the most of your outdoor space this summer with this bargain set.

Ikea enrum tealight lantern: Was £3, now £2, Ikea.com

If you’re getting your garden ready for outdoor socialising this summer, create a cosy atmosphere after the sun goes down with Ikea’s tealight lantern. Shining decoratively through the design’s pattern, hang it to light up your get-together or stand it upright on the table to illuminate alfresco dining.

Ikea flackebo wing chair, light beige: Was £399, now £199, Ikea.com

With a saving of £200, this stylish light beige armchair is a steal. Its curved and steady legs are made from solid birch, giving it a handcrafted look, while the winged and high back is perfect for curling up in while offering neck support.

