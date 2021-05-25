Following a year spent mostly indoors, much of our attention has shifted toward our immediate surroundings as we look for ways to improve our living spaces.

With the arrival of spring and the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, we think this calls for a refresh of your interiors, which have no doubt become an all-too-familiar sight.

Whether it’s splashing out on a new sofa or thinking practically and buying an ergonomic office chair for working from home, choosing a new piece of furniture is an investment.

Here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for a good deal on pricier items – from an Aldi range of rattan pieces that rival designer collections to offers on garden furniture to update your outdoor space.

Choosing a new sofa, coffee table, sideboard or even footstool is both a commitment and an expense – luckily, Made.com’s most popular promotion has returned, giving you the perfect excuse to refresh your interiors with no delivery fees.

The offer is automatically applied at checkout and is available for a limited time only, so if you want to add those finishing touches to your home, you better be quick.

Here, we’ve picked out everything we’ve tried, tested and loved from the popular interiors brand, from pouffes to storage benches.

Made amicie three-seater sofa bed: £499, Made.com

(Made.com)

Coming in a lovely seafoam blue velvet, this Art Deco-influenced sofa is perfect for refreshing your living space. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best sofas, our reviewer praised “the simple, boxy shaping... the back and armrests form one continuous line, which creates a comfy and enveloping seat to sink into”.

The durable polyester velvet with gold-hued metal “hits all the right notes on both the metallics and rich jewel colour trends” while the “simple, single elongated cushions makes a clean contrast to the channelling detail on the backrest”. Elegant, affordable and now with free delivery – you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Made haru single sofa bed: £229, Made.com

(Made.com)

As our reviewer said, “it’s rare to find a single sofa bed that doubles as a handsome, grown-up armchair”. This plush velvet design boasts tapered and angled wooden legs, offering “cocktail chair glamour with a mid-century twist”. Making it into our review of the best sofa beds, the piece “unfolds into a comfy bed in a matter of seconds, with hidden legs that are discreetly zipped up within the frame”. Our tester praised how it transforms into a stylish recliner, too – “Simply keep the backrest up, extend the lower section, and put your feet up!”

Buy now

Made deauville table: £399, Made.com

(Made.com)

A statement piece that will add some mid-century charm to your dining room, this table “would pass as an impressive vintage find”, according to our reviewer. Highlighted in our round-up of the best dining tables, our tester was impressed that the extension leaf was “inconspicuously hidden in the centre – a triumph of design given the table’s slim silhouette”. Adding that the “grain runs across the width, rather than the length of the table”, our tester thought this kept it looking sleek and that it camouflaged the lines of the added leaf.

The table “may look like an expensive and solid furniture piece in walnut, but it is actually crafted from dark, stainless oak veneers”, they said. Both practical and stylish, don’t fork out for any extra costs by taking advantage of free delivery now.

Buy now

Made elian pouffe: £99, Made.com

(Made.com)

Natural jute is in vogue and this stylish and handy pouffe is a great way to tap into the trend. “Densely packed with polystyrene beads – just like a beanbag – this versatile pouffe acts as a coffee table, an extra seat or handy footstool,” said our reviewer. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best footstools and pouffes, it brought an instant bohemian feel into our tester’s living space with its geometric patterning awarding it a “contemporary edge”. Praising the contrast between the “natural material and the bold block printing in navy blue”, they added that this is a versatile piece to suit every space, from bedrooms and nurseries to garden rooms and lounges.

Buy now

Made andra large chunky knit bean bag: £149, Made.com

(Made.com)

Perfect for adding some character to a kid’s room or providing extra seating in your living room, bean bags can be both practical and stylish. “This tapered beanbag is made for serious slouching,” said our reviewer of the best beanbags. “Thanks to its elongated sack shape it can be manipulated into more of an upright seat or a horizontal lounger if you’re after a greater recline,” they praised. With its 100 per cent cotton cover boasting a nice chunky knit, “it’s designed to complement our contemporary decor”.

Buy now

Made roscoe ottoman storage bench: £229, Made.com

(Made.com)

Making it into our tried and tested storage bench round-up, our reviewer praised Made’s roscoe bench as a “mid-century beauty with its retro-styles curves and dark stained oak base that successfully mimics a rich walnut”. Its wide length of 110cm means it’s “designed to sit pretty at the end of a double bed and works wonderfully as a functional ottoman”, while its durable upholstery fabric means it can work in a hallway, too. “It’s also sturdy, features good storage space and offers a comfy sit,” our tester said.

Buy now

Made solomon compact TV unit: Was £179, now £129, Made.com

(Made.com)

The industrial locker trend shows no sign of slowing, and this offering from Made.com is a contemporary and cool take. “The Solomon is made from powder-coated steel and offers a good mix of storage spaces and surfaces for books, mags, consoles – and, of course, the TV,” said our reviewer. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best TV units, our tester praised the “calming, nature-inspired ‘bay green’” shade, which softened the hard-edged media unit.

Buy now

Made moreno coffee table: £179, Made.com

(Made.com)

Rattan remains on-trend and this coffee table is all about Seventies-inspired bohemia and glamour. Making it into our round-up of the best coffee tables, our reviewer said: “It is a relatively low sitting furniture piece – and that matches its laid-back aesthetic.”

“The table’s clear glass top creates a sturdy surface while showing off the swirling cane underneath, and the slimline black metal frame offers a pleasing contrast, bringing it up to date with a cool, contemporary edge,” they added.

Buy now

