Hykkon stclair reversible sleeper corner sofa: Was £2,095, now £1,099.99, Wayfair.co.uk

You can lounge in style thanks to Wayfair’s whopping discount on this corner sofa, which featured in our review of the best, so you can trust it’s comfortable and high quality. “Recalling old Hollywood glamour with its rich polyester velvet upholstery and deep buttoning detail, this is an elegant statement piece,” noted our writer. The best thing of all though is the fact it’s a “nifty shape-shifter: not only is it reversible, allowing you to choose a left or right orientation, there’s handy under-seat storage and – the pièce de resistance – it transforms into a comfy sofa bed with a simple fold-down click-clack mechanism. A brilliant, guest-ready piece.”

Hashtag Home chamberland rocking chair: Was £214.99, now £139.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Another way to update your chilling out experience is with this number, which took the top spot in our guide to the best rocking chairs. “It’s nice and sturdy, easy to get in and out of, and the cushions are comfortable,” praised our reviewer. “The additional back cushion is a nice touch and offers extra support, so we give it a few extra points for that, but it’s the good value for money and stylish looks that we think makes this design a winner,” they added. With a hefty 35 per cent off, it’s prime time to invest in a new seating arrangement.

Freeport Park abbingt hanging chair: Was £45.99, now £27.99, Wayfair.co.uk

All hail the swinging, hanging seat: Aldi’s egg chair caused quite the stir when it became an instant sell-out. We think this is a similar must-have piece of garden furniture but for a fraction of the price. It arrives pre-assembled so all you have to do is find an appropriate spot for it, indoors or out. While we’re yet to roadtest it, it currently has a 4.6-star rating, with reviewers praising it for being “very comfy, good quality and a great price”.

Willa Arlo Interiors Ryley three drawer bedside table: Was £262.50, now £186.99, Wayfair.co.uk

If you’ve spent lockdown doing DIY work on your bedroom, perhaps it's time to upgrade your furniture. This nightstand featured in our review of the best bedside tables, with our writer commenting on the fact it “is positively dripping in glamour”. Made from wood, it’s “clad in a good-quality mirror glass, which allows the light to bounce off of it beautifully”. Appearance aside, it’s sturdy “with ample storage and soft-gliding lined drawers, making it as practical as it is pretty”.

House of Hampton Nathanial brown rug: Was £195.99, now £157.99, Wayfair.co.uk

The perfect floor filler, this featured in our review of the best natural rugs. Made from jute, it's “supremely comfortable, as well as being resilient and cosy”, noted our writer. “The rug offers a high-quality ribbed loop wool boucle pile and jute yarn, which has been handcrafted by skilled weavers on a loom using traditional techniques. Not only is it a lovely artisanal product, but it’s also GoodWeave-certified, which means it’s helping to support fairer working conditions, too.”

Zipcode Design Carolyn two seater bistro set: Was £119.95, now £93.99, Wayfair.co.uk

With the sunny weather on the horizon and barbecue season nearly here, there’s really no better time to upgrade your garden furniture. This cute little set includes two chairs and a table, all of which fold neatly for easy storage. If you’re looking for a colour other than white, it’s also available in a bright lime or dark grey.

Sealy select balance dual layer mattress topper: Was £26.99, now £22.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Admittedly not the most exciting purchase, but the importance of a great night’s sleep is not to be underestimated and this mattress topper, which featured in our round-up of the best, may just make the whole snoozing experience a little better. “It has two layers of silky soft fibres with a microfibre cover – lovely for those who want to add a soft cushioning to an otherwise hard or unyielding mattress,” noted our writer. It's good news for allergy suffers too, as it’s hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. If you really want to improve your sleeping conditions, read our guide to the best mattress deals and sleep easy knowing you’ve saved (we told you we were discerning deal-seekers).

