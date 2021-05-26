Currys PC World has just unveiled its huge sale for the late May bank holiday weekend – and whether you’re looking for a new coffee machine, TV, iPhone or speaker, it’s packed with deals you do not want to miss.

The retailer has slashed the price of hundreds of its products, ranging from home appliances to mobile phones, providing us all with the opportunity to refresh our tech collection at a more pocket-friendly price.

There are some seriously impressive discounts across all your favourite brands, including Apple, Beko, Samsung, and LG, with the price of big-ticket items being cut considerably.

What’s more, at Carphone Warehouse, Currys’s sister brand, you can even save money on your next mobile phone upgrade, with deals on pay-monthly iPhone packages.

To help you in your quest to bag a bargain, we’ve done the hard work for you by highlighting some of the best deals and discounts across the website. You’ll want to be quick though, because we predict leading tech will sell out fast.

Samsung QE55Q700TATXXU 55in: Was £1,499, now £1,145: Currys.co.uk

If you’re looking for a new TV, now’s the time to call off the search. Boasting 8K technology (which makes the display crystal clear) and adaptive sound, which automatically adjusts, your viewing experience is going to surpass that of 4K. As you’d expect from a device of this calibre, it has all the smart TV services, including catch-up, streaming and Spotify, as well as a built-in voice-controlled assistant (Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

LG SN11 wireless sound bar: Was £1,499, now £799: Currys.co.uk

There’s a huge saving to be had on this LG soundbar, which has Google Assistant built-in, meaning you won’t have to rummage around to find the remote – simply ask it to turn up the volume. But that’s not all – it also has Dolby Atmos, which means the audio is bounced off the ceiling, giving a more surround-sound effect. The speaker can connect wirelessly to your TV and really help to create that cinematic experience at home. Want to learn more about this type of speaker? Read our review of the best soundbars.

Ultimate Ears wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

Ultimate Ears knows a thing or two about portable speakers, and its latest hyperboom device surpassed our expectations when we reviewed it. The wonderboom 2 might be small, but it’s certainly mighty thanks to its 360-degree design. It’s also waterproof, dustproof and drop proof, making it an ideal option for any outdoor gathering. What’s more, it has a battery life of up to 13 hours. It’s an impressive piece of kit with a whopping £20 saving.

Beats solo 3 headphones: Was £189, now £119, Currys.co.uk

Having recently launched its solo pro headphones, which impressed our writer in our review, Apple-owned Beats is a reliable brand when it comes to headsets. This particular pair can automatically connect to all your devices via Bluetooth, whether you’re using it on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, the brand claims a five-minute charge will provide three hours of playback, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of juice. The on-ear cups are adjustable and designed for hours of wear, while the controls on either side can allow you to take calls, play music and adjust the volume.

HP envy 13.3in laptop: Was £899, now £799, Currys.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our guide to the best lightweight laptops is this HP envy device, which weighs a mere 1.3kg and “screams luxury portability”, as our writer said.

“Its design is impressive: sporting an almost bezel-less screen, it’s smaller than other 13.3in laptops – like Apple’s MacBook air, for example – but doesn’t disappoint in terms of usability and power. The large and virtually silent keyboard, which stretches from end to end of the laptop’s base, is one of the best we’ve used,” he added.

Our writer’s final words were: “Safe to say, this laptop leaves little to be desired.” A no-brainer.

Shark duoclean powered lift-away anti hair wrap AZ910UK: Was £329, now £199, Currys.co.uk

There’s no denying that Shark is one of our favourite home appliance brands, so we can vouch for its reliability and performance. This vacuum cleaner boasts anti-hair wrap technology, which removes embedded pet hair from soft furnishings and carpets. And thanks to the “duoclean” controls, you can seamlessly move from one surface to another without stopping to switch heads.

Tefal actifry genius+: Was £209, now £159, Currys.co.uk

If you’re searching for an air fryer, the Currys sale is the time to invest, and this Tefal actifry genius+ featured in our review of the best. This self-stirring machine is not to be missed – “add preset functions and automatic temperature adjustment into the mix”, said our reviewer, and “you’re in air-fryer heaven”. All you have to do with this machine is add “your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil and return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries”.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: From £33.99 per month, plus £9.99 upfront, Carphonewarehouse.com

There’s also some whopping mobile phone deals to be had too, including on the ever-popular Apple devices. According to Apple, the 12 mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone.

The Independent‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance.” So, if you’re looking to upgrade your device, now’s the time to do it.

Samsung RB34T632ESA fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £549, Currys.co.uk

If your fridge freezer is on its last legs, now’s the perfect time to update it. And Samsung is a popular brand when it comes to kitchen appliances, so much so, a similar model to this one featured in our review of the best fridge freezers, with our writer noting its high performance. This model boasts a water dispenser and a fast-chill setting that rapidly reduces the temperature.

Tassimo by Bosch happy TAS1002GB coffee machine: Was £99, now £29.99, Currys.co.uk

These days a coffee machine is regarded as a kitchen essential thanks to its ability to bring barista-quality drinks to your home. This particular device landed a spot in our guide to the best pod coffee machines, with our reviewer noting that it “produced consistently rich espresso with a lingering, sippable crema”. With a whopping 60 per cent off, it’ll no doubt prove a worth investment for mornings WFH.

