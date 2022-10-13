Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Of all the grooming products a man can own, a decent deodorant is probably the most important. Along with shampoo and shower gel, it’s certainly the most popular, with a Harris Interactive report revealing 79 per cent of men use one (the report doesn’t say what the other 21 per cent smell like).

Sweating, of course, is a totally natural process – needed to cool the body and remove toxins – but your armpits (along with your groin) produce a very particular kind of sweat that’s full of proteins and fatty acids. The sweat they produce doesn’t actually smell – it’s the odour-causing bacteria that live on your skin, and feast on it, that kick up a stink. From the bacteria’s perspective, your pits provide an all-they-can-eat buffet, so it’s little wonder armpits get a little whiffy sometimes. Hair only makes things worse, because it retains moisture and provides a home for the bacteria, which is why it’s always a good idea to trim your pit hair if you’re applying a deodorant or antiperspirant. Do so and not only do you rob the bacteria of a home, you give the product a better chance of making contact with the skin, where it can do the most good.

Thankfully, help is at hand in the shape of deodorants and antiperspirants. Deos work by absorbing excess moisture and neutralising odours and the bacteria that cause them, while antiperspirant deodorants aim to minimise sweat by actually blocking sweat production by temporarily blocking the pores with aluminium chlorohydrate and aluminium zirconium.

In the past, antiperspirants set the benchmark for odour prevention, while deos were considered a poor relation. However, times – and formulations – have changed, meaning modern deodorants now offer superb odour control without blocking pores or leaving nasty stains (it’s the aluminium that leaves clothes with those unsightly yellow marks, as it interacts with the proteins in sweat).

As the trend continues for using products that work with, rather than against, your body’s natural processes, the market for deodorants has increased, so we’ve focussed on these for our review, though there are a few antiperspirants in there for good measure, too. There’s something here for everyone – from those wanting to upgrade their current pit protection to those looking to switch from antiperspirant to deo. There may even be something to tempt the deo-free 21 per cent out there.

How we tested

Luckily, our deodorant pit-stop took place at the tail end of one of the hottest summers on record, so each product got a chance to be properly put through its paces. Efficacy was important, obviously, but we also took into account the fragrance, price, packaging and overall value for money. At the end of the day, though, how our pits smelt after use was the ultimate test.

The best deodorants for men 2022 are:

Best overall deodorant – AKT the deodorant balm: £19, Aktlondon.com

– AKT the deodorant balm: £19, Aktlondon.com Best non-staining deodorant – Nivea men black and white invisible original antiperspirant deodorant: £2.65, Superdrug.com

– Nivea men black and white invisible original antiperspirant deodorant: £2.65, Superdrug.com Best cult deodorant – Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant: £19, Spacenk.com

– Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant: £19, Spacenk.com Best organic deodorant – Weleda for men 24hr roll-on deodorant: £5.54, Parfumdreams.co.uk

– Weleda for men 24hr roll-on deodorant: £5.54, Parfumdreams.co.uk Best luxury fragrance deodorant – Acqua di Parma colonia deodorant spray: £38, Acquadiparma.com

– Acqua di Parma colonia deodorant spray: £38, Acquadiparma.com Best deodorant for long-lasting fragrance – Jack Black pit boss antiperspirant and deodorant: £17, Humanery.com

– Jack Black pit boss antiperspirant and deodorant: £17, Humanery.com Best budget deodorant – Bulldog original natural roll on: £4.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Bulldog original natural roll on: £4.50, Sainsburys.co.uk Best fragrance-free deodorant – The Grey all day deodorant: £29, Thegroomclinic.com

– The Grey all day deodorant: £29, Thegroomclinic.com Best top-end deodorant – Patricks ND1 natural deodorant: £38, Humanery.com

– Patricks ND1 natural deodorant: £38, Humanery.com Best refillable deodorant – Proverb refillable deodorant starter set: £15, Proverbskin.com

AKT the deodorant balm Created by two West End performers who needed a deo that could withstand anything stress, hot lights and busy matinees could throw at them, AKT puts efficacy, eco-credentials and high-quality fragrances at the heart of its deodorant balm. Housed in plastic-free, 100 per cent recyclable aluminium tubes, the genderless balm comes in three signature fragrances (orange grove, after thunder and the onsen). All three smell fantastic, though we especially liked the zingy freshness of orange grove. Since it’s a balm, it was a little bit fiddlier to apply than a stick or spray (you need to apply with your fingertips, and we suggest buying the AKT assistant tool to help you squeeze every last bit of balm out of the tube), but you quickly get used to this unfamiliar application method. The balm didn’t leave stains, and kept us smelling sweet, even through scorching weather. An added bonus is that it can also be used on other parts of the body where you want to reduce sweat and shine (think feet, forehead, chest and back). Without doubt, one of the most impressive and effective deos we’ve encountered and proof that natural doesn’t have to mean ineffective. Buy now £19 Aktlondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Nivea men black and white invisible original antiperspirant deodorant One of the stars of Nivea’s line-up of body products for men, this brilliant antiperspirant deodorant not only offers long-lasting odour protection (up to 48 hours), it’s also been designed not to leave tell-tale white marks on black clothes, and it helps prevent white clothing from ending up with embarrassing yellow sweat stains. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, for once, it’s a claim that isn’t hyperbole – as long as you allow the deo to dry a little after application and don’t go mad with the application itself. The fragrance is fresh without being overpowering and in terms of efficacy, it gets an A+ from us. There’s a spray version, too, if you’re not a fan of roll-ons. Buy now £2.65 Superdrug.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant There’s a reason why Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant is the company’s best-selling product and has been for more than 10 years. An award-winning aluminium-free stick deodorant, it’s become something of a cult product in the beauty industry, thanks to its efficacy and instantly cooling and refreshing scent. Moisture-absorbing ingredients – aka the eucalyptus oil – deodorise and prevent skin from feeling wet and sticky, while probiotic enzymes help neutralise odour-producing bacteria. We were impressed by how quickly it dried on the skin, and found the scent fresh without being overpowering. It also kept our pits clean and comfortable, even during a hot and sticky commute. Try it and you’ll see why its cult status is justified. Buy now £19 Spacenk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Weleda for men 24hr roll-on deodorant Weleda is known for its high-quality, great-smelling organic skincare, so it’s no surprise this 24-hour roll-on is a winner. Vegan-friendly, free of pore-blocking aluminium salts, and containing certified natural skincare, it has a lovely, herbal aroma that features rosemary, vetiver and citrusy litsea cubeba essential oils, making it one of the best-smelling of all the deos we tried. Performance was pretty good (though we did reapply later in the day), while the lightweight bottle – made from 70 per cent recycled plastic – makes it ideal for gym bags and weekend breaks. Buy now £5.54 Parfumdreams.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Acqua di Parma colonia deodorant spray Luxury Italian fragrance house Aqua di Parma’s classic colonia scent is one any man should have in his fragrance wardrobe, thanks to its clean, crisp and versatile freshness. This deodorant spray is infused with that timeless blend of bergamot, lemon, lavender, patchouli and sandalwood. A touch of luxury for your pits, it’s the perfect way to layer your fragrance if you already wear Aqua di Parma’s colonia cologne. That said, its freshness and almost universal appeal means it makes a great standalone deo scent in its own right. We loved it – as did those around us when we were trialling it. Buy now £38 Acquadiparma.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Jack Black pit boss antiperspirant and deodorant Of all the products we tried, this solid stick antiperspirant deodorant from American grooming expert Jack Black had the strongest scent. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – in fact, if you’re prone to odorous underarms, it’s a positive benefit. The fragrance in question – potent and sort of fresh and piney – was long-lasting, too. It features aluminium zirconium tetrachloride gly to control sweat, but adds aloe vera and vitamins to protect skin and keep it feeling comfortable. It goes on smoothly (don’t overdo it, though, or it’ll end up cakey on the skin), lasts all day long, and did we mention the smell? Think we did. At 78g, it’s generously sized, too. Buy now £17 Humanery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Bulldog original natural roll on As you might expect for a men’s skincare brand known for its affordable-yet-efficacious grooming gear, Bulldog’s natural rollerball deodorant is a great, value-for-money deo that really works. Available in four different fragrances (peppermint and eucalyptus, lemon and bergamot, vetiver and black pepper, and the original lemon, geranium and patchouli), it’s a lightweight liquid deo that’s free of aluminium, sodium bicarbonate or skin-drying alcohol. It glides on a treat and although it takes a little while to dry on the skin, it offered pretty good protection. At 75ml, it’s 25ml bigger than many similar rollerball deos, and since it’s available in supermarkets, it’s also easy to pop onto your online grocery shop. Buy now £4.50 Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

The Grey all day deodorant Pretty much all the deos out there are scented to some degree but if you’re not a fan of fragrance, have skin that’s sensitive to fragrance oils, or you simply don’t want your deo to clash with an eau de toilette you’re wearing, this fragrance-free number from uber-cool men’s skincare company The Grey is your man. Free of aluminium chlorohydrate, sulphates and parabens, its hypoallergenic formula uses naturally occurring mineral potassium alum and silver citrate to inhibit bacteria growth, and squalene (a component of olive oil) to keep underarm skin soft and protected. It’s not the cheapest deo out there but it’s one of the most stylish looking, and we found it extremely gentle on the skin and effective at keeping nasty niffs at bay, too. Buy now £29 Thegroomingclinic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Patricks ND1 natural deodorant If you’re a lover of luxury, purveyor of top-end grooming products Patricks is one brand that should definitely be on your self-care radar. Fusing fine ingredients, cutting-edge technology and cool packaging, it’s become a byword for skincare exceptionalism. This natural deo stands out for its scent (fresh, herbal but unassuming) and its formulation. As well as featuring Amazonian brown clay, tapioca starch and coconut oil to counteract moisture and keep skin comfortable, it also includes an ingredient that absorbs sweat while combatting bacterial growth. We were especially impressed with how residue-free it is and how silky it feels on the skin. The casing is made from 100 per cent recycled materials too, so that earned it bonus points. Buy now £38 Humanery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Proverb refillable deodorant starter set If you’re trying to do your bit for the environment by reducing the amount of single-use plastic you consume, this clever refillable deodorant from British skincare company Proverb is for you. To start your refill journey, you buy a starter kit featuring an outer case and handmade stick deodorant, and then just top up with refills as and when. The deo sticks themselves come in three different strengths – active, for those needing maximum protection; core, for regular use; and sensitive, for pernickety pits. They also come in three different fragrances (wild mint and eucalyptus was our fave), as well as a fragrance-free option. You also get to choose the colour case your stick comes in – grey, yellow or white. We loved the ethos of this brand, and the deo didn’t let us down either. You’ll be hard pushed to find a more bespoke solution to keeping your underarms as fresh as a daisy. Buy now £15 Proverbskin.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}