New Balance is a brand that needs no introduction. While its sneakers were once synonymous with nerdy dads, they are now considered some of the coolest (and most comfortable) designs in the fashion world. A long-time favourite among A-listers, with the likes of Emily Ratajowski, Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon all seen with pairs in their rotation, it’s hardly a surprise the brand has been known to struggle to keep its trainers in stock.

With the love for retro designs and sporty trainers showing no sign of waning in autumn/winter, now’s the perfect time to invest in a new pair of sneakers. And thankfully the brand has a design for every occasion. If you’re keen to tap into the trends, the options really are endless – you can keep things minimalist with a sleek white pair, but athletic running shoe styles are also reigning supreme.

As you’d expect from New Balance (which happens to have collaborated with an impressive range of brands, including Ganni and Miu Miu – the latter of which is a particularly swoon-worthy collection), it has a pair of trainers for everyone. And we’ve done the hard work for you, reviewing different styles to help your decision-making a little easier.

How we tested

In a bid to find the styles that will appeal to all, we tried and tested a whole host of different designs. We looked for options that are versatile and transcend trends, as well as picks that are perfect for the new season. Worn over a month, we assessed comfort, how easy they were to clean and how they fared with frequent wear.